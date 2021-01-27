Michael Baker International Names Shane Silsby, P.E., West Region Senior Vice President

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Shane Silsby, P.E., has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, West Region Client Management. In this newly created role, Mr. Silsby will work closely with all West Region leaders to implement strategies to accelerate business growth and build new client partnerships throughout the Region.

"With more than 20 years of experience, Shane is a seasoned leader with a reputation for helping transform organizations by spearheading creative initiatives, enhancing client engagement and leading motivated teams across all business sectors," said Michael J. Conaboy, P.E., West Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "He will be instrumental in furthering our Culture of Excellence in the West Region as we continue to grow and deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

Most recently, Mr. Silsby served as Chief Operating Officer at AECOM – DCS Americas West Region, where he led multiple business units across 30 offices and refined team resources to enhance performance within business lines. Prior to that, he served as the Director of the Orange County Public Works Department. In that role, he led an operational turnaround by instituting best practices and focusing on high-quality cost-efficient services. He also served several roles with the City of Phoenix, including as Deputy Director/Deputy City Engineer, and was previously the Division Head for the Transportation & Parking Office with the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Mr. Silsby holds a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University, specializing in traffic and transportation engineering. He is a member of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Government Affairs Committee and formerly served on the Big Cities/Big Counties Committee with the and he as a Director on the APWA Arizona Chapter Board. Mr. Silsby was named as the 2017 Top Leader of the Year by the Southern California Chapter of APWA and the 2016 Public Works Leader of the Year by American City & County magazine.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

