Michael Baker International Names Tanya Bilezikjian, P.E., Vice President and Office Executive

"Tanya has been with Michael Baker for nearly 15 years, proving herself to be an effective collaborator and leader who identifies solutions and improvements to both site-specific and program-level challenges," said Mike Conaboy, West Regional Director at Michael Baker. "Last year alone she directly managed more than 30 active projects, reinforcing her reputation as a trusted advisor for many of our clients. In her new role, she'll be instrumental in guiding client strategy and engagement while building strong teams to win new opportunities."

Ms. Bilezikjian most recently served as Department Manager – Water for Michael Baker, managing and delivering projects related to water quality and stormwater services, permitting and compliance. Earlier this year, she was recognized as one of 10 finalists for Michael Baker's Chairman's Awards, the firm's highest honor. She holds several registrations and certifications, including Construction General Permit Trainer of Record, Qualified Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Developer and Practitioner, and Envision Sustainability Professional. She earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, both from the University of California, Irvine.

