Michael Baker International Promotes Daniel Thornhill, P.E., to Baton Rouge Office Manager

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Daniel Thornhill, P.E., has been promoted to Office Manager for the firm's Baton Rouge, Louisiana, office. In his new role, Mr. Thornhill will focus on creating new business opportunities and providing operational management, staff management and project oversight for the office.

"Daniel joined Michael Baker last year as Department Manager – Transportation, a continuation of his 24-year career of delivering numerous transportation projects in Louisiana and surrounding regions," said Juan Contreras, P.E., Senior Vice President and Gulf Coast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "In his new role, he will bring an energetic and balanced approach to client engagement, strategic business development, team leadership and project execution to solidify our position in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast Region."

Mr. Thornhill previously served as a Senior Project Engineer with Thompson Engineering and as Project Manager and Project Engineer with Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Louisiana and Alabama. Mr. Thornhill's extensive consulting experience includes roadway design, corridor/traffic operation concept analysis, bridge design, hydraulics design, subsurface drainage design and sidewalk beautification projects. His clients have included the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation & Development (EBR DTD), Louisiana DOTD, Lafayette Consolidated Government and St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works, among others.

Mr. Thornhill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

