Michael Baker International Promotes Joseph Bartorelli, CP, GISP, to Vice President of Design Technology

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm has promoted Joseph Bartorelli, CP, GISP, to Vice President of Design Technology. As the head of the firm's Design Technology team, Mr. Bartorelli will accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies that redefine how client solutions are planned, designed and delivered. He will shape and execute an enterprise-wide design technology strategy that connects digital tools and workflows with business goals to boost efficiency, reduce risk and deliver measurable value across Michael Baker's practices.

Additionally, Mr. Bartorelli will further strengthen partnerships with internal leaders and strategic technology providers to position Michael Baker at the forefront of digital innovation in the AEC industry. He will champion a collaborative culture of innovation and continuous improvement, mentoring and empowering colleagues while guiding the development of client-focused products and services that support Michael Baker's scalable growth and long-term success.

"For more than 30 years, Joe has consistently driven progress in geospatial innovation, integrated design workflows and digital transformation. He has a successful record of leading complex technical teams and developing scalable enterprise systems that enhance efficiency and deliver measurable ROI," said Devendra Kumar, Chief Information Officer. "As we continuously expand our capabilities to best serve our clients, Joe's leadership will be instrumental in leveraging new and emerging technologies to bring innovative concepts to life."

Throughout his career in the geospatial industry, Mr. Bartorelli has led initiatives across business management, photogrammetry, digital mapping and remote sensing, ground and airborne LiDAR, GPS, sUAS and drone technology, enterprise asset management and geographic information systems. He joined Michael Baker in 2023 as National Geospatial Business Development Director, where he collaborated with Operations leaders and staff from across regions and offices to implement an enterprise approach to business development for the firm's innovative and sustainable geospatial services. Notably, he has led national initiatives in Digital Twin technology and geospatial modernization, aligning advanced design tools with strategic business objectives. Most recently, he played a key role in helping secure two Digital Twin pilot projects for private clients, expanding how Michael Baker applies this technology to deliver smarter, more impactful outcomes. Before joining Michael Baker, he founded and led Vertical Mapping Resources for nearly two decades and served as Director of Geospatial for Psomas.

Mr. Bartorelli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is a Certified Photogrammetrist, Certified GIS Professional and Certified Scrum Master. He was recently appointed to the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Standing Committee on Geospatial Methods and Technologies (AKL19).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning three distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

