Michael Baker International Names Jonathan Ishikawa National Market Lead - Navy Pacific

Mr. Ishikawa will implement and manage firm's strategy for growth and success with the U.S. Navy and related clients in the Indo-Pacific Theater Area of Operations

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm has named Jonathan Ishikawa National Market Lead – Navy Pacific. In this role, Mr. Ishikawa will implement and manage the firm's strategy for growth and success with the U.S. Navy and related clients in the Indo-Pacific Theater Area of Operations. He will collaborate closely with Michael Baker's other Federal and Department of Defense (DoD) National Market Leads, as well as its Operations teams, to deepen the firm's relationships with key Pacific and U.S. West Coast Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) organizations and national contractors. He will identify specific project opportunities, support proposal development efforts and oversee the execution of strategic priorities.

"For more than 85 years, our team has remained dedicated to strengthening U.S. military infrastructure globally and driving naval excellence with innovative solutions for mission success," said John Alberghini, National Market Lead – Navy at Michael Baker International. "Jon brings a strong Federal network and deep connections throughout the Pacific region, along with extensive expertise in engineering, operations management, strategy, and planning systems to his new role as National Market Lead – Navy Pacific. His leadership will be key to driving Michael Baker's continued growth in our Federal and Defense Market Programs."

Mr. Ishikawa is an experienced leader and organizational planner with over 25 years of government service, including 15 years of joint military experience and multiple military assignments within the Pacific region. He is also a Colonel in the Army Reserve, where he was Brigade Commander, among numerous other leadership roles since 2001. Throughout his career, he has engaged in budget and resource management, contract administration, project oversight and team leadership. Most recently, he served as the Director of Strategy and Future Requirements for NAVFAC Pacific, where he was the commander's principal advisor, leading the development and execution of strategic direction and objectives through business process improvements and data-driven analytics. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ishikawa was the Joint Exercise Plans and Programs Action Officer for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. His distinguished military career includes command at both the Battalion and Brigade levels, along with multiple assignments in service and joint staff roles. He also worked in civilian roles with Huntington Ingalls Industries and Camber Corporation.

Mr. Ishikawa earned a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the U.S. Army War College, a Master of Science in Management degree (Army Operations and National Security) from the University of Maryland University College, and dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.

