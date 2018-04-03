Michael Baker International Selected to Implement 33 Smart Mobility Corridor Along U.S. Route 33 Near Columbus, Ohio

Michael Baker will lead the program to install connected vehicle roadside devices and smart traffic signals, equip 1,200 vehicles with connected vehicle technology, and develop a network to manage the data and overall system. More than 50,000 vehicles travel daily on the corridor's mix of local, arterial and collector streets, and multi-lane divided highway ramps, providing fertile research opportunities to create real-world testing conditions for connected vehicle technologies. The 33 Smart Mobility Corridor is unique in its concentration of automotive manufacturing and technology employment centers, and connects two globally-renowned nodes of automotive research—Transportation Research Center Inc. (TRC) and The Ohio State University's Center for Automotive Research (CAR). The project also connects major new smart mobility initiatives in the City of Columbus's "Smart Columbus" project, a $40 million grant award by U.S. Department of Transportation and federal research initiatives performed at TRC.

"The 33 Smart Mobility Corridor will offer a unique opportunity for Michael Baker to lead the deployment and testing of smart vehicle technology in various developed environments and roadway types as We Make a Difference in driving this technological advancement to the forefront of the transportation industry," said Lori Duguid, Project Manager and Office Manager in Michael Baker's Columbus office. "We are building our reputation as an engineering leader in the connected and autonomous vehicle industry and continue to foster partnerships to expand our vital role moving forward."

Michael Baker and subconsultant, Alten-Cresttek, will assist the project sponsors—the Cities of Dublin and Marysville, Union County, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and DriveOhio—and the project partners— Honda, Battelle, TRC and the Ohio State University College of Engineering—to use insights gained from the project to improve safety and create opportunities for economic development throughout the corridor, while showcasing the approach as a model for inter-governmental collaboration.

"The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments is excited to have the Michael Baker International/Alten-Cresttek team on board to lead our efforts to install connected vehicle technology along the 35-mile stretch of the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor," said Terry Emery, President of the NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments. "Their experience and expertise in the smart technology field will assist in making our roads safer, less congested, and well equipped for the real-life testing of connected and autonomous vehicles."

Fueled by the United States increasing emphasis on creating a smart transportation network that's safer, more efficient, less expensive and largely automated, Michael Baker has worked with clients across the country to implement connected and autonomous vehicles and associated emerging technologies to prepare for changes and technological advancements in transportation. The firm is a leader in the system phase, collaborating with top institutions and manufacturers, as well as progressive government agencies and states, such as Ohio, to shape smart transportation infrastructure of the future.

"The 33 Smart Mobility Corridor project presents many challenges and opportunities for our organization and the people of Ohio," said Jim Barna, Executive Director of DriveOhio. "We look forward to working closely with the Michael Baker team over the next 18 months to bring this project from concept to reality."

Michael Baker conducted the first of two partnering workshops in Columbus to discuss key project elements in early February. The project is scheduled for completion in January 2020.

The firm's contract is part of a larger $15 million project which includes a $6 million United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Advanced Transportation Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant that was awarded in 2016 to the NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact:

Justin Falce

justin.falce@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-selected-to-implement-33-smart-mobility-corridor-along-us-route-33-near-columbus-ohio-300623394.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

