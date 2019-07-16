Michael Baker International Strengthens Industry Leadership Position in Engineering News Record's Latest Rankings

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, reinforced its strong market position across multiple practices and regions in Engineering News Record's (ENR) Industry Rankings for 2019. Notably, the firm has been listed in the top six percent of ENR Top 500 Design Firms rankings, claiming the No. 29 spot overall. In addition, Michael Baker's expertise in addressing bridge design, construction and preservation challenges with innovative and sustainable solutions earned the firm a No. 5 rank in Bridge Design, while its work in providing innovative consulting, planning and engineering solutions for the entire spectrum of the water cycle resulted in a top-10 designation for Water Supply.

"For nearly 80 years, our dedication to identifying innovative solutions to flawlessly execute our clients' work has helped us solve some of the world's most complex infrastructure problems," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "These rankings reaffirm the momentum we have thanks to the hard work and expertise of our more than 3,000 employees who demonstrate how 'We Make a Difference' for our clients and the communities we serve."

Michael Baker was also recognized as a top-25 firm in key sectors, including:

Transportation: Michael Baker's dedication to improving mobility and safety in Transportation led to the firm receiving the No. 13 position.

dedication to improving mobility and safety in Transportation led to the firm receiving the No. 13 position. Aviation: The firm has long provided planning, design and construction services to airports worldwide, securing Michael Baker's position at No. 17.

position at No. 17. Highway: Michael Baker's comprehensive highway planning, design and construction services have continued to shape the nation's highway network, earning the practice the No. 21 slot.

comprehensive highway planning, design and construction services have continued to shape the nation's highway network, earning the practice the No. 21 slot. Mass Transit and Rail: Michael Baker's dedication to enhancing the traveler and commuter experience by developing exceptional transportation centers, rail stations, freight right-of-way infrastructure and a host of rapid transit projects earned the practice ENR 's No. 22 ranking.

dedication to enhancing the traveler and commuter experience by developing exceptional transportation centers, rail stations, freight right-of-way infrastructure and a host of rapid transit projects earned the practice 's No. 22 ranking. CM-for-Fee Firms: Michael Baker , ranked No. 22, partners with clients to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions through all phases of construction.

At a regional level, Michael Baker continues to expand its presence in key markets to serve the client base and accommodate growth, reflected as the firm continued to rank highly on a number of ENR lists, including:

Mid-Atlantic Region: Home to Michael Baker's headquarters, the firm was recognized in the No. 2 position overall. Notably, Michael Baker also ranked No. 1 in Water Supply, No. 2 in Structural Engineering and No. 8 in Transportation for the region.

headquarters, the firm was recognized in the No. 2 position overall. Notably, also ranked No. 1 in Water Supply, No. 2 in Structural Engineering and No. 8 in Transportation for the region. California Region: Michael Baker was named the No. 13 Top Design Firm in this important growth region, as well as the No. 5 firm for Water Supply.

was named the No. 13 Top Design Firm in this important growth region, as well as the No. 5 firm for Water Supply. Southeast Region: The No. 19 firm in the region, Michael Baker also earned a top-10 designation in Civil Engineering.

also earned a top-10 designation in Civil Engineering. New York Region: As the No. 25 firm in the region, Michael Baker was highlighted in the top 10 in both Structural Engineering (No. 9) and Mapping (No. 10).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

