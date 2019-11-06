Michael Baker International Welcomes Brad Brown, P.E., as Regional Practice Lead for Transportation and Construction Services

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Brad Brown, P.E., has been named Vice President and Regional Practice Lead – Transportation and Construction Services. In this role, Mr. Brown will assist in driving the firm's Transportation and Construction Services team throughout the Gulf Coast Region, which encompasses Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He will advance Michael Baker's position as an industry leader – providing expertise through all phases of the firm's transportation business, from pre-design to close-out. Mr. Brown will be responsible for business development, recruiting, staff development and project performance with an emphasis on surface transportation projects, including those for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), Louisiana Department of Transportation (LaDOTD) and Toll Authorities.

"Brad brings 38 years of experience to Michael Baker and has been responsible for successfully marketing professional services statewide, managing traditional delivery projects, providing construction management services and leading alternate delivery projects," said Juan Contreras, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Gulf Coast Region at Michael Baker. "We welcome Brad to the Michael Baker team and look forward to his continued success as he collaborates with clients and colleagues across the Gulf Coast to deliver complex construction projects."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Brown was a Senior Division Manager at Atkins North America and Vice President of Transportation at RPS Klotz Associates. Early in his career, he was a Project Manager/Project Engineer for the firms of Binkley & Barfield, Montgomery Engineering and Turner Collie & Braden.

Mr. Brown earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies, the Associated General Contractors of America, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Transportation Advocacy Group.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

