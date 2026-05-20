Michael Book and Greg McRoberts Inducted into Finseca Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca today announced that Michael Book, Founding Partner at Lenox Advisors, and Greg McRoberts, Managing Partner at WestPoint Financial Group, will be honored with the prestigious Finseca Hall of Fame Award at the 2026 Advanced Markets event in Washington, D.C. Book and McRoberts are being inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame class in recognition of their demonstrated commitment to leadership, mentorship, advocacy, and improving the lives and financial security of countless clients.

"We're thrilled to welcome these two exceptional leaders into this year's Hall of Fame class," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "Michael and Greg represent the very best of our profession. It's both an honor and a privilege to recognize the impact they've made. Their commitment to their clients and communities, along with their focus on putting others first, serves as a powerful example for all of us."

These financial security professionals are not only experts in building world-class agencies or firms, but they also elevate the financial security profession by serving and educating their communities, championing professional development, and advancing the mission and work of the profession.

Finseca's Hall of Fame Award is regarded as the highest honor bestowed upon distinguished insurance and financial security leaders. Nominees were evaluated by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which assessed each nominee's history and accomplishments in four categories:

Advancing the art and science of agency/firm building. Advancing the mission and work of the financial services industry. Enhancing the quality of public and private life. Promoting professional education in the financial services industry.

For more information about the Finseca Hall of Fame Awards and this year's inductees, please visit finseca.org/communities/leadership-awardees.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca