Michael Brown Joins The Chartis Group as Director and Chartis Oncology Solutions Leader

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Michael Brown recently joined the firm as a Director in the Oncology Solutions Practice. He will lead the firm's offerings and growth relative to oncology market dynamics, transactional and partnership models, and performance improvement.

Mr. Brown brings more than 15 years of experience fostering collaboration between academic medical centers and community-based systems. He was most recently a senior executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he co-led the MD Anderson Cancer Network, an affiliate program consisting of 20+ health systems, 900+ doctors, and aggregate revenues in excess of $3 billion annually. Mr. Brown also held several leadership roles with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and University of Chicago Medicine. He also serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Fort Bend Family Promise, a non-profit organization focused on meeting the needs of homeless families.

Mr. Brown is a highly accomplished executive with deep experience and passion for delivering mission-based vision to healthcare organizations. He has helped balance the needs of multiple health systems by building strategic partnerships, leading efficient operations, and advancing high-quality care. His experience includes operational and financial management, clinical program development, strategic planning, physician and health system alignment, partnership engagement, and facility and technology implementation.

"The cancer macro-landscape is constantly evolving, requiring tactical planning and swift response to the many inter-related clinical, operational, programmatic, and financial elements continuously impacting providers and care delivery systems," said Kelley Simpson, Director and Chartis Oncology Solutions Leader. "Mike is recognized across the industry for his deep experience in clinical operating models and market strategy. His expertise will greatly benefit our clients and bolster our high-growth oncology practice."

Mr. Brown said, "Chartis' Oncology Solutions Practice possesses unparalleled expertise in the issues facing community and academic cancer programs today. As a former leader of a large network of cancer programs affiliated with an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, I look forward to continuing to work toward the goal of improving cancer care throughout the country."

Mr. Brown received a Master of Health Administration degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from Oakland University.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

