Michael C. Bush and Mike Walsh to Speak at BambooHR's 9th Annual HR Virtual Summit

News provided by

Bamboo HR LLC

05 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The World's Largest Virtual HR Event Opens Free Registration

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the leading cloud-based human resource platform where everything works together, announced today the opening of free registration for their ninth annual HR Virtual Summit. The keynote speakers for this year's virtual event will be Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, the authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, and futurist Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow and author of The Algorithmic Leader: How to Be Smart When Machines Are Smarter Than You.

"I am looking forward to BambooHR's Virtual Summit and the opportunity to connect with HR heroes across the globe and shape the future of HR for the better," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "HRVS continues to be the largest virtual HR conference out there to help HR professionals earn SHRM and HRCI credits and is still 100 percent free. We hope you'll join us and that you learn something that sets you free to do great work."

The half-day event will provide the HR industry with the latest insights from some of the nation's foremost authors, industry experts, and thought leaders. Conference tracks will provide specific takeaways core to the work of HR: Customer Culture & Retention, Current Events & DEI, Employee Performance & Development, HR Data & Insights Strategy, and Hiring & Onboarding.

Keynote speaker Michael C. Bush will discuss how creating a culture of inclusion drives dollars and innovation. Futurist Mike Walsh will posit how automation, AI, and algorithms will reshape our workplaces.

The summit is free to attend and will be held on November 2, 2023. Attendees earn SHRM and HRCI recertification credits for every presentation they watch. With 30 presentations to choose from and the opportunity to network with more than 40,000 HR professionals across the globe, HR Virtual Summit provides content and connections that set people free to do great work.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/virtual/

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions that empower HR professionals to manage, support, and grow what matters most—their people. As a company, BambooHR's mission is to set people free to do great work, by automating, centralizing, and connecting employee data all in one place to support better decisions. The platform's intuitive and intentionally designed payroll, time tracking, benefits, performance, and reporting solutions support the full repertoire of HR responsibilities—all backed by award-winning customer service. Over the past 15 years, BambooHR has been the trusted partner of HR professionals at 32 thousand companies in over 150 countries and 50 industries, for supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC

