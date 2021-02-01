Michael Chapman Named National Director Of Commercial Markets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that Michael Chapman has been named National Director of Commercial Markets, effective immediately. Mr. Chapman will also retain his current role as President of the HUB South region.

"Our largest core business comes from the commercial middle market, and we're continuing to find ways to build on our compelling value proposition and commitment to commercial customers," said Marc Cohen, HUB President and CEO. "Mike brings more than 30 years of experience in this space, in addition to his deep expertise in catastrophe management and claims. Under his leadership, he has grown the HUB South region to over $300 million in revenue, due to his customer-first approach, making him the ideal leader for this role."

The commercial middle market makes up approximately 45% of HUB's total revenues. As National Director of Commercial Markets, Mr. Chapman will be responsible for the development and execution of claims best practices, product development, special projects, carrier management and M&A as it relates to the commercial middle market business segment in HUB's key specialty industries and emerging segments. He will be working collaboratively with HUB's Specialty Leaders, M&A Team, Marketing, IT and Sales – to define and drive strategies that provide the best solutions and value for clients.

"Commercial clients want to work with a partner who understands their needs and can provide comprehensive risk and insurance solutions they need, in a way that they want to engage," said Mr. Chapman. "We have tremendous expertise at HUB, and in this next phase, we will be focused on delivering customer-first omnichannel experiences to provide information and services on our customers' terms."

Mr. Chapman also serves on HUB's Executive Management Team, as well as being a member of the Steering and Operations committees. An employee of HUB since 1998, he previously served as the Chief Sales Officer of HUB New England.

Prior to HUB, Mr. Chapman held several management positions at various insurance companies, entering the industry in 1986. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he holds Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Accredited Advisor in Insurance (AAI), and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations. Mr. Chapman is a regular speaker nationally on the commercial insurance market and is a frequent contributor to industry publications. He serves on local and national advisory councils for several major insurance carriers.

