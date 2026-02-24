MICHAEL DELEO III, M.D., IS NAMED PRESIDENT OF SOLIS PHYSICIAN GROUP

Will Shape and Define the Future of Patient-Centered Care Across Solis' National Footprint

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, today announced that Dr. Michael DeLeo has joined the company as President of the Solis Physician Group. A board-certified, fellowship-trained breast radiologist and physician executive, Dr. DeLeo brings more than 15 years of progressive experience building high-performing clinical programs that provide quality care for women.

As President of the Solis Physician Group, Dr. DeLeo will help shape the future of Solis Mammography's physician management infrastructure, advancing the organization's mission to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care to women nationwide. In this physician leadership position, he will continue providing clinical radiology services while leading strategic and operational initiatives across the Solis Physician Group's managed practices.

Dr. DeLeo previously served as the Chief Medical Officer of Tufts Medicine MelroseWakefield Healthcare and President of Hallmark Health Medical Associates in greater Boston, while maintaining an active clinical practice in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. An accomplished researcher and educator, Dr. DeLeo has authored multiple peer reviewed publications, particularly in breast MRI, and mentored numerous students and trainees.

"We're delighted to appoint Dr. DeLeo as President of the Solis Physician Group," said Lisa Ashby, CEO of Solis Mammography. "His extensive leadership experience and deep clinical expertise in breast and oncologic imaging uniquely position him to lead our physician enterprise into its next chapter as we continue expanding access to high-quality breast care across the country."

"I'm honored to join Solis Mammography and to support the important work of this exceptional team," said Dr. DeLeo. "I look forward to advancing our physician platform and expanding access to comprehensive, state-of-the-art breast screening and diagnostic services for women nationwide."

Dr. DeLeo holds an M.D. degree from UMass Chan Medical School and an MBA in Medical Management from the UMass Isenberg School of Management. Following his internship in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, he completed his residency and Chief Residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he also completed his fellowship in Breast and Women's Imaging.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 160 centers in 24 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Greater Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, Knoxville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Gainesville, Florida. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

