SOLIS MAMMOGRAPHY ACQUIRES WOMEN'S CENTER FOR RADIOLOGY

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has announced the acquisition of Women's Center for Radiology. With nine existing centers in Gainesville, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, the investment marks Solis Mammography's entrance into Orlando, and its expansion throughout greater Florida.

Women's Center for Radiology operates two centers in Orlando and has provided comprehensive breast care for generations of women. The facility was also the first to offer 3D mammography in the state of Florida. Women's Center for Radiology's mission of early detection makes it an ideal addition to Solis Mammography's family of breast imaging centers. Solis Mammography has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for 40 years, serving millions of women in more than 150 communities across the country.

"Solis Mammography and Women's Center for Radiology each strive to provide patients with comfortable, convenient and compassionate care," said Grant Davies, CEO of Solis Mammography. "We're thrilled to enter the Orlando market, which will allow us to serve more patients throughout greater Florida. With this acquisition, we look forward to providing the same level of personalized care that the women of this community have come to expect."

"Women's Center for Radiology is proud to continue our legacy of exceptional health care with Solis Mammography," said Susan L. Curry, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Women's Center for Radiology.

Solis Mammography's acquisition of Women's Center for Radiology expands the company's footprint into its 25th major market. To learn more about Solis Mammography, visit www.SolisMammo.com.

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 150 centers in 24 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, Knoxville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Gainesville. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography, a Great Place to Work Certified company, is pioneering a boutique-style, retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

