MICHAEL FEINSTEIN CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH THE RELEASE OF NEW ANTHEM "GAYMEN" LEAD VOCALS BY motherfather, FEATURING A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY LIZA MINNELLI

Michael Feinstein and Bobby Daye Unveil FeinDaye, a New Creative Venture Bridging Music, Entertainment and Live Experiences

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed entertainer, producer, cultural ambassador, and New York Times bestselling author Michael Feinstein proudly marks Pride Month with the release of Gaymen, a joyful new musical anthem celebrating love, acceptance, faith, and the LGBTQ+ community. The single is available today on all major streaming platforms through FeinDaye, the newly launched independent music and entertainment company founded by Michael Feinstein and Bobby Daye.

Gaymen Single release by FeinDaye, PRIDE 2026

"Pride Month is a time to celebrate authenticity, love, and community," said Michael Feinstein. "Gaymen was created with joy in our hearts and a belief that music still has the power to bring people together. We hope listeners smile, dance, sing along, and feel embraced exactly as they are."

Written by FeinDaye, the creative partnership of Michael Feinstein and Bobby Daye, Gaymen blends humor, heart, faith, and celebration into an uplifting Pride anthem. Through affectionate musical parody and an unmistakable message of inclusion, the song invites listeners to come together in a spirit of love, laughter, and acceptance.

At the center of the recording is motherfather, whose dynamic lead vocal performance brings both humor and sincerity to the song's message. A rising artist known for fearless originality and powerful vocal presence, motherfather leads the celebration while helping transform Gaymen into a joyful call for unity and acceptance.

"Passionate, affectionate lyrical parody has the power to bring us together, out of division and into the light," Feinstein added. "God loves everyone, and that is what Gaymen is all about. Amen."

The release also features a special appearance by entertainment legend Liza Minnelli, whose lifelong embrace of the LGBTQ+ community has made her one of Pride's most beloved cultural icons.

Listeners are invited to pray, dance, laugh, and sing along as Gaymen celebrates spectacular gay men and the people who love and support them, of every size, shape, age, creed, and color.

The single was executive produced by Michael Feinstein and Bobby Daye and serves as one of the inaugural releases from FeinDaye, a new independent music and entertainment company founded by Feinstein and Broadway performer Bobby Daye, whose recent credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical. FeinDaye is dedicated to developing original recordings, live experiences, theatrical works, and innovative creative projects that celebrate artistry, inclusivity, and joy. The single artwork was created by artist Manny Pantoja.

Gaymen is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Michael Feinstein, Bobby Daye and FeinDaye are represented exclusively by Carrberry Companies in association with v2 Entertainment Group.

SOURCE Carrberry Companies