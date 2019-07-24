Michael Gold Named to Forbes List Of America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gold, Managing Director with Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was recently named to the Forbes list of America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms.

"I consider it an honor to be ranked among our country's top next-generation wealth advisors," Gold said. "To be included among such an elite group is humbling."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, developed by Shook Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of advisors with a minimum of four years of experience and weighing factors like telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, and firm nominations. It also weighs quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor Shook receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Gold, whose group manages more than 2.1 billion in client assets, specializes in wealth management for high net worth individuals, companies, not-for-profit corporations and endowments.

Forbes list of "America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors 2019." Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/2019. America's Next Generation ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Raymond James & Associates

*As of 03/31/2019. Past performance is not an indication of future results. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $796 billion*. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

