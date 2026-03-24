BRG Scales AI Capabilities with Launch of New Practice Group and Key Strategic Hires

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced a significant expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with four senior hires to the firm's new Advanced AI & Decision Intelligence practice group. Led by Managing Director Peter Smith, the group will design and deploy AI solutions embedded in expert-led analytical workflows that improve decision-making, accelerate analysis and withstand regulatory and legal scrutiny for clients across BRG's practice and industry focus areas, while also enhancing BRG's internal capabilities.

The senior talent joining BRG includes managing directors Raghav Vadlamani and Nick Hahn in the New York office and Jennifer Langusch in Sydney:

Raghav Vadlamani brings nearly two decades of experience to enterprise scaling architecture for AI execution and platforms. He focuses on translating advanced AI capabilities into production-grade systems that operate reliably at scale.

brings nearly two decades of experience to enterprise scaling architecture for AI execution and platforms. He focuses on translating advanced AI capabilities into production-grade systems that operate reliably at scale. Nick Hahn brings a distinguished, 35-year record of enterprise growth and business development during which he has aligned data, AI strategy and operating models with complex organizational and commercial realities.

brings a distinguished, 35-year record of enterprise growth and business development during which he has aligned data, AI strategy and operating models with complex organizational and commercial realities. Jennifer Langusch brings over 20 years of experience in AI governance, data strategy and operating models. She supports organizations in adopting AI responsibly in highly regulated and high-stakes environments.

Further enhancing the team, Andy Hickl joins as an independent senior advisor. With 30 years of leadership experience at Microsoft, Intel, the Allen Institute and Accenture, and having cofounded AI-focused startups, Hickl brings a rare depth of technical credibility and expertise in the practical application of AI to solve challenges. His addition helps ensure BRG's solutions are informed by high-level domain expertise and proven research.

"By combining an expert senior advisory group with AI practitioners, we are bridging the gap between technical development and practical application," said Smith. "Our goal is to deliver on BRG's core promise of intelligence that works, and by pairing expert-led practices with our expanding AI capabilities, we are supercharging that commitment. This expansion allows us to move beyond the technology partnerships commonplace in the market, which prioritize software over strategy, to give our clients access to a broader suite of smarter solutions, tools and proven methodologies."

Smith, former global head of AI at Accenture Song, joined BRG last year to accelerate the integration of AI across BRG's practice groups and operations, bolstering client-facing experiences and internal capabilities while reinforcing the firm's commitment to expert insights and data-first advisory services.



The Advanced AI & Decision Intelligence practice group brings together and expands BRG's established AI, advanced analytics, data privacy, compliance and industry‑focused capabilities into a unified, firmwide offering. Recognizing the need for heightened standards for AI solutions deployed in legal and litigation environments, BRG is ensuring that solutions are designed with the rigorous validation, expert human oversight, auditability and transparency those contexts require.

The team will focus its efforts on the following:

AI Strategy & Operating Model Development. BRG designs ROI-driven roadmaps and scalable centers of excellence, ensuring AI is deeply embedded into clients' architecture, talent and change management and enabling repeatable delivery and long-term value beyond individual use cases.

BRG designs ROI-driven roadmaps and scalable centers of excellence, ensuring AI is deeply embedded into clients' architecture, talent and change management and enabling repeatable delivery and long-term value beyond individual use cases. AI Governance & Risk Advisory. To navigate a shifting global regulatory landscape, BRG's team establishes practical, auditable guardrails for AI, including model risk management, transparency, third-party oversight and data privacy. This approach ensures AI adoption is not only rapid but responsible, protecting clients with gap assessments against emerging regulations and industry standards.

To navigate a shifting global regulatory landscape, BRG's team establishes practical, auditable guardrails for AI, including model risk management, transparency, third-party oversight and data privacy. This approach ensures AI adoption is not only rapid but responsible, protecting clients with gap assessments against emerging regulations and industry standards. AI-Powered Analysis & Intelligence. Leveraging BRG's deep heritage in complex disputes, investigations, compliance and economic analysis, the team applies advanced AI to surface hidden patterns, relationships and risk signals in complex data environments.

Leveraging BRG's deep heritage in complex disputes, investigations, compliance and economic analysis, the team applies advanced AI to surface hidden patterns, relationships and risk signals in complex data environments. Agentic AI Design & Deployment. BRG specializes in the development of "human-in-the-loop" agentic systems designed to automate multistep, regulated workflows within existing enterprise systems. By deploying governed AI agents with strict policy controls and audibility, the team helps clients achieve increased operational precision and automated efficiency.

"Our clients face increasingly complex data, regulatory and operational environments that require an ever-higher level of technical authority," said Tri MacDonald, CEO and president at BRG. "The launch of this practice group ensures BRG is at the forefront of expert-led AI advisory, providing the clarity and strategic edge our clients require. I look forward to the impact this team will have in transforming client workflows and creating durable competitive advantage."

About BRG

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise and purpose-built emerging technologies. Our culture centers on agility and connectivity which sets us apart and gets you ahead.

At BRG, our professionals include specialist consultants, industry experts, renowned academics, and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of real-world experience, data, and human and artificial intelligence, to economics, disputes, and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges facing organizations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking. When paired with our global reach and resources, our diverse perspectives and technical capabilities make us uniquely capable of addressing our clients' challenges.

Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG