MICHAEL J. ASSELTA JOINS COMPASSUS AS CEO

Experienced health care leader succeeds David Grams in leading integrated home-based care organization

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based care services, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Michael J. Asselta as CEO. He succeeds David Grams, who will serve in an interim advisory role to help ensure a seamless transition.

"Mike has an impressive track record of operating and growing multi-site health care service organizations that provide the highest quality of care, and I am confident he is the right person to lead Compassus as it continues to broaden access to integrated, home-based care services in partnership with market-leading health systems and payor organizations," said Compassus Executive Chairman Pat Ryan. "Compassus continues to build national momentum in executing its shared mission with long-standing provider and payor partners to expand access to best-in-class home-based care services. Mike's experience driving operational excellence at scale and employer-of-choice initiatives will be a tremendous asset in advancing these goals. On behalf of the board of directors and the company, I thank David Grams for his leadership over the past few years, which has positioned Compassus for ongoing success."

"Compassus has a strong reputation for excellence and high-quality, home-based care across the country, which continues to be realized through its integrated care model and growth in market-leading partnerships," said Asselta. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the organization into this next phase alongside a highly accomplished management team of passionate and compassionate leaders. Together, we will continue working to transform lives and deliver person-centered care where people live through our 'Care for who I am' mission."

Asselta joins Compassus after spending nearly eight years at Fresenius Medical Care North America, where he most recently served as chief operating officer of U.S. Care Delivery and president of Fresenius Kidney Care, managing more than 60,000 employees and 4,000 care delivery locations in those roles. His prior experience includes leadership and C-suite roles with leading public and private health care companies including LabOne, Quest Diagnostics and SelectQuote Senior, where he focused on expanding access to patient care.

Compassus continues to expand access to integrated, home-based care services alongside its provider and payor partners, including through the recently announced a joint venture partnership with Bon Secours Mercy Health.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative, hospice care, as well as other innovative programs such as SNF at Home. Nearly 7,000 team members in more than 270 locations and 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. The company was honored as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Parents and Families in 2023. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

