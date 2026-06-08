Michael J. Fox Foundation Recognized for Excellence in Video Storytelling with Multiple Telly Awards

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) is the recipient of Telly Awards in "Gold," "Silver" and "Bronze" categories for two of the Foundation's recent videos: "What the First Disease-modifying Parkinson's Treatment Would Mean to Patients," and "Crossing the Pacific for Parkinson's Disease." This year, the Foundation's video nominations were selected from an applicant pool of over 13,000 global entries from 6 continents and all 50 states. To date, the Foundation has been awarded 32 Telly Awards for its diverse educational video resources.

The Telly Awards represent one of the highest honors in the television and video industry, further reinforcing MJFF's commitment to producing high-quality, credible and empathic content for the Parkinson's disease (PD) community. In its 47th awards season, the Telly competition selected outstanding videos across advertising, television and production companies and publishers from around the world.

"The Foundation's steadfast goal remains to accelerate a cure for Parkinson's disease by advancing the most promising scientific research. Every Tellys nod helps us reach more of the Parkinson's community with stories of the personal impact of the disease and the significant progress we're making toward treatment breakthroughs," said Holly Teichholtz, MJFF's chief marketing officer. "We thank the Tellys for this recognition and are grateful to the individuals whose participation helps inform, engage and inspire audiences around the world."

The Foundation was honored to receive five Telly Awards for its educational video content, including:

Honored with three "Gold" recognitions in the People's Telly Winner, Non-broadcast Motivational & Advice and Non-broadcast Live Events & Experiences, "Crossing the Pacific for Parkinson's Disease" features endurance athletes Patrick Morrisey, Brendan Cusick, Scott Forman and Peter Durso, who completed a 2,800-mile open-ocean row across the Pacific. With a three-for-one match from an anonymous donor, the quartet, known as "Team Human Powered Potential," raised a stunning $41 million to support MJFF's mission, and Morrissey became the first person living with Parkinson's to complete a Pacific crossing by rowboat. The 11-minute film was narrated by Michael J. Fox, directed and written by Nelle Fortenberry, Michael J. Fox's longtime producing partner and MJFF Board member, and co-directed by Ashley Iser, co-founder and head of production for Table Zero Productions.

Awarded "Silver" in Non-broadcast Science & Technology and "Bronze" in Non-broadcast Advocacy & Causes, "What the First Disease-Parkinson's Treatment Would Mean to Patients" features Parkinson's patients' and care partners' reflections on the potential impact they see in transformative treatments currently in the Parkinson's pipeline. Disease-modifying therapies have the potential to halt or slow the underlying disease process that makes Parkinson's inevitably worsen over time (something no current treatment can do) and one day even prevent it from ever taking hold.

These award-winning videos highlight the many extraordinary ways the Parkinson's community contributes to progress, raising awareness and understanding of the disease and urgency of advancing research. As a part of the Foundation's broader portfolio of resources, they help translate scientific progress and community contributions into accessible, engaging content that informs and engages our community in the unique role every individual can play in accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease.

To learn more about the Telly Awards, visit tellyawards.com. To learn more about the Foundation and access its educational resources, visit www.michaeljfox.org.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $3 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open- access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research