Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated Grand Return To Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino Last Night, Aug. 19

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 17 long-awaited months, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil finally made its grand return to a sold-out audience at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, last night, Aug. 19, 2021. Continuing the global entertainment producer's successful return to theaters in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE welcomed back guests with awe-inspiring dance numbers, enthralling acrobats, breathtaking visuals, and much more.

After the show concluded, the world-class cast was met with a roaring applause and well-deserved standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd commemorating the groundbreaking performance. Following the grand finale, Daniel Lamarre, president and chief executive officer of Cirque du Soleil, met the cast on stage to congratulate the team on their successful return helmed by Jamie King, writer and director for Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil.

The acclaimed production returned in time for Jackson's birthday on Aug. 29. Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. on select show days. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

