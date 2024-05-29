Michael Lockridge v. Quality Temporary Services, Inc., Case No. 4:22-cv-12086

A proposed Settlement in this case may affect your rights and may entitle you to a cash payment, as well as credit monitoring and identity-protection services.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit concerning unauthorized access to the computer systems Quality Temporary Services, Inc. ("QTS"), which also does business as Qualified Staffing. A copy of the Settlement is available at www.QualifiedStaffingDataSettlement.com.

The Settlement would resolve a lawsuit in which the Plaintiff alleges that QTS did not maintain proper cybersecurity measures and is therefore responsible for the unauthorized access to its computer systems. QTS denies any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided whether QTS did anything wrong. The parties have still agreed to settle the Lawsuit ("Settlement") to avoid the risks and uncertainties of continued litigation.

Who is included in the Settlement? The Court has decided that everyone who fits this description is a Settlement Class Member: "All persons Qualified Staffing identified as being among those individuals impacted by the Data Incident, including those who were sent notice of the Data Incident." QTS has identified you as a person who may have been impacted by the Data Incident.

What are the Settlement benefits? The Settlement provides for several types of cash payments, including up to $175.00 for lost time reimbursement and up to $7,500.00 for reimbursement of out-of-pocket costs. All Class Members are also eligible for three years of three-bureau credit monitoring and identity-theft protection services. You must file a valid, timely claim to receive these benefits.

How do I receive Settlement benefits? To receive a payment and credit monitoring services under the Settlement, you MUST submit a valid, timely claim. To submit a claim online visit www.QualifiedStaffingDataSettlement.com, or to download a Claim Form. You may also email [email protected] or call 833-200-7002 to request that a Claim Form be mailed to you. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked by July 25, 2024.

You will be legally bound by the Settlement unless you exclude yourself by June 25, 2024, which means that you will not be able to sue QTS for the claims in this lawsuit. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get benefits from this Settlement. If you want to object to the Settlement, you may file an objection by June 25, 2024.

Complete information on how to submit a Claim Form, exclude yourself, or object is available at www.QualifiedStaffingDataSettlement.com.

When will the Court decide whether to approve the Settlement? The Court will hold a hearing on July 18, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement. Class Counsel will also ask the court to approve up to $600,000.00 for attorney's fees, reimbursement of up to $35,000.00 for the costs of litigation up to now, and a service award of $2,500.00 for the named Plaintiff. You may attend the hearing at your own cost, but you do not have to.

For more information, call 833-200-7002 or visit www.QualifiedStaffingDataSettlement.com.

