Michael Muller of Eastern Union Secures $71.3-Million Bridge Loan For 396-Unit Multifamily Property in Roswell, GA

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Muller of Eastern Union, a leading, national commercial mortgage brokerage firm, has arranged a $71.3-million bridge loan toward the acquisition of the Crest at Riverside, a 396-unit, multifamily property at 100 Chattahoochee Circle in Roswell, GA.

With a full sale price of $87.5 million, the transaction's loan-to-cost ratio equaled 81 percent. The interest rate was set at LIBOR + 340. The non-recourse loan carries a three-year term with options for two one-year extensions, and repayment is interest-only over its full term.

About 20 miles north of Atlanta, the Roswell area has posted record levels of multifamily demand and rent growth over the past several quarters.

The Crest at Riverside, with a net rentable area of 518,460 square feet, is being acquired by MSC Properties, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company. The lender was New York-based Arbor Realty.

"National market interest in the greater Atlanta region is being largely propelled by two forces," said Mr. Muller, a senior managing director with Eastern Union. "First, the area is attracting a significant migration of both businesses and people from northern states. And second, the region has been experiencing strong rental growth, fueled in part by this migration.

"We worked with an in-state investor to underwrite the loan, and to secure the best possible rates and terms," he said. "Eastern Union also demonstrated to the buyer that rent growth projections were, in fact, higher than their own original estimates."

