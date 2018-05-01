Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®

Fun, informative videos from Huggies® Little Swimmers® will feature the entire Phelps family and show how they safely play in the water, from gearing up for Beckett's first swim to fun water games like "Little Surfers" and "talk to the fish". Families around the world are encouraged to share their own water play moments using the hashtag #WaterPlaybook.

"Sharing our love for the water with Boomer last year was very special for Nicole and me," said Michael Phelps. "We are looking forward to enjoying the water as a family of four during Beckett and Boomer's first summer together and are excited to partner with Huggies® Little Swimmers® to create the ultimate #WaterPlaybook for babies so they can be confident and comfortable in the water too."

"Huggies® is thrilled to partner with the Phelps family again to encourage child parent bonding in the water," said Rebecca Dunphey, president of Kimberly-Clark Baby and Child Care North America. "Whether having fun in the pool, running through sprinklers or enjoying a day at the beach, playing with water is great fun for parents and children alike."

Huggies® Little Swimmers® swimpants are designed to help babies thrive during water play, featuring a unique absorbent material that doesn't swell and easy open sides for a comfortable, adjustable fit.

The campaign will feature entertaining videos with Michael, Nicole, Boomer, and Beckett, along with ideas for families to safely play in the water all year long. The best moments will be shared in the 2018 Water Playbook, showcasing all the memories a family can build together with great water play and Huggies® Little Swimmers®.

Be sure to check out Michael, Boomer, and Nicole Phelps' social channels, in addition to Huggies' Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest content and visit www.Huggies.com for more product details.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Monica Gonzales/Octagon

Phone: 310-854-8378

Monica.Gonzales@Octagon.com

Brook Smith/Kimberly-Clark

Phone: 972-281-1481

media.relations@kcc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-phelps-and-family-gear-up-for-water-play-memories-with-huggies-little-swimmers-300639743.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com/

