Michael R Lardieri, LCSW Joins Core Solutions as Senior Vice President, Strategy

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions is pleased to announce that Michael R Lardieri, LCSW has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Strategy.

Michael Lardieri

Mr. Lardieri. is known nationally for his expertise and vision in the behavioral health and human services arenas. Mr. Lardieri has held senior level positions at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Northwell Health, the largest provider of services in NY state, and the National Association for Community Health Centers. He has extensive managed care experience, and has led both private and publicly funded inpatient and outpatient organizations.

"We are pleased to have Mike Lardieri join Core Solutions and bring his expertise and knowledge in population health, clinical outcomes and operations, health information technology, data analytics and telehealth to the Core Solutions Executive Team. Mike shares our vision of providing quality services to all patients in behavioral health, substance use, I/DD and human services organizations ensuring that their providers have the tools to deliver the highest quality care to the patients they serve," said Ravi Ganesan, the CEO of Core Solutions.

Core Solutions is a leading technology solutions vendor specializing in software and services for mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental disabilities and human services providers. Core Solutions provides a suite of products with the tools necessary for these organizations to compete in care collaboration, value based payment and population health initiatives at a price and speed to implementation that is unprecedented in the industry.

"I am pleased to join Core Solutions and I am looking forward to working with the senior team to meet their vision of making EHR, population health, and data analytics technologies available to all patients regardless of the size of the provider organization. Core Solutions' vision of making robust technology ubiquitous for all patients aligns with my personal and professional goals," said Lardieri. Core Solutions has taken over ten years of successful product development for large organizations and now provides a very streamlined onboarding and implementation for any size organization drastically reducing the implementation skills and time required by other technologies.

"I am looking forward to building partnerships with consultants and other partners who will help us meet our vision of providing quality care to all patients no matter the size or the type of organization," said Lardieri.

About Core Solutions, Inc.

Core Solutions was founded in 1999 to develop an electronic health record (EHR) platform to meet the specific needs of behavioral health organizations and their providers. The company's Cx360 EHR has since become one of the most trusted and reliable systems in behavioral health. This popularity is largely attributable to its modern design, simple implementation and configuration, and ease of use. Core Solutions designs technology with an emphasis on clinician efficiency and a unique approach to streamlining data capture that optimizes billing and presents valuable information to clinicians inside their workflows, thus improving outcomes. In 2022, Core Solutions issued its most significant update to the platform. The launch of the Cx360 V7.5 EHR further redefined what an EHR can do for behavioral health organizations, clinicians, and clients. Learn more at CoreSolutionsInc.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Trigg

610.687.6080

[email protected]

SOURCE Core Solutions