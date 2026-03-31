Michael R. Wysong Named Mount St. Mary's University 2026 Commencement Speaker

EMMITSBURG, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University is excited to announce that Michael R. Wysong, chief executive officer (CEO) of CARE Pharmacies, will be the honored guest speaker at the 218th commencement exercises on Saturday, May 16. In recognition of Wysong's contribution to his field and his community, and his exemplification of the mission of the Mount, he will be awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters.

"Michael's dedication to ethical healthcare and pharmaceuticals, his stellar career, and his devotion to family and community make him a wonderful example for the Class of 2026. I'm thrilled to welcome him to campus as our commencement speaker," shared Jerry Joyce, Ph.D., president of the Mount.

Wysong began his career over 30 years ago and has spent years supporting pharmacies through steady, logistics-focused leadership. In his role as CEO of CARE Pharmacies, a member-owned network of independent pharmacies across the country, Wysong has expanded the network to 200+ locations and grown annual sales to almost $2 billion. During Wysong's leadership, CARE has been recognized several times as a "Hot 100" retailer by the National Retail Federation and was named Regional Drug Chain of the Year in 2021. His priority has always been assisting local pharmacies in staying competitive while preserving the personal relationships and community care that make neighborhood pharmacies so important to patients.

Prior to becoming CARE CEO in 2010, Wysong held leadership roles for Baxter Healthcare, Allegiance Healthcare, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, where he served as Lead Vice President of Retail Sales. He has mentored others in the industry throughout his career, serving as chairman of the Board of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS), and helping to develop collaborative initiatives such as The Buyers Alliance and Round Table Sourcing. He has also worked with organizations like the Global Good Fund and the Honor Foundation, guiding emerging leaders.

Wysong earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Military Institute. He lives in Bel Air, Maryland, with his wife, Elisa, and their seven children.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University