Michael Tavarozzi Named Managing Director, Growth of Evolve Bank & Trust's Mortgage Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") announced the appointment of Michael Tavarozzi Managing Director, Growth of its Mortgage Division.

"I am thrilled to add Michael to our growth team where he will be developing new mortgage branch locations from New England down to Florida and more," said Lance Lemoine, President, Mortgage Division. "He has consistently proven his capabilities to grow and positively influence his teams, clients and referral partners over the past two decades and brings a level of professionalism and dedication that is inspiring."

Evolve Bank & Trust

Mr. Tavarozzi has more than 25 years of retail mortgage experience. He began his career as a loan officer and moved into management to combine his passion for mortgage sales and building winning teams. Mr. Tavarozzi rose through the management ranks to hold leadership positions that influenced and developed loan officers and managers throughout the country. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Division Manager for PNC Bank. Mr. Tavarozzi also held a senior leadership role at GMAC Mortgage.

"Evolve has a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, relevant marketing support, along with an experienced mortgage leadership team that understands and provides team members with the tools to meet and exceed consumer expectations," said Michael Tavarozzi, Managing Director, Growth Evolve Mortgage. "I am excited to grow the company's professional production team and to bring Evolve's unique lending platform to those that are on the journey of fulfilling their dream of home ownership."

Mr. Tavarozzi graduated from Western New England University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Founded in 1925, Evolve Bank & Trust is a best in class financial institution offering specialized services in Payment Processing Solutions, Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending and Trust. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Evolve operates retail branches throughout the Mid-South and mortgage production offices nationwide. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace five years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing companies.

