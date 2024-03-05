Michael Tyre to Lead Second Generation at Amenta Emma Architects

HARTFORD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The principals of Amenta Emma Architects are excited to announce a number of forward-looking changes in leadership at the award-winning design firm, including naming Michael Tyre as president. Tyre will serve as president-elect until assuming the role of president in January of 2025. As president, he will lead a talented team of professionals dedicated to the continued growth of the practice.

Amenta Emma Architects From left to right: Amenta Emma Architects Associate Principal Craig Battisto, President Michael Tyre, Vice President Myles Brown, Principal Jenna McClure, Principal Robert Swain

Joining Tyre in the new leadership structure are Myles Brown, who will serve as vice president, and Robert Swain, who will serve as managing principal. Jenna McClure, who was named a principal in 2023, will become the director of personnel and Craig Battisto will become the director of project operations. Founding partner Anthony Amenta will step away from his role as president, but will remain with the firm. He will serve in an advisory capacity to the new leadership team and will also continue to focus on sales and business development in the New England region.

"The firm is in great hands with this leadership team," Amenta said. "They completely understand and embrace the DNA that has made this firm successful for the last 40 years. I'm excited to work closely with Michael and the rest of the team as we continue to build on the firm's mission to 'make a positive impact through inspired design with exceptional people.' "

Amenta founded the firm in Hartford with Robert Emma in 1985. Since then, Amenta Emma has opened offices in Boston and New York City and built a nationwide portfolio that spans the academic, commercial, civic, senior living, multifamily residential and workplace design markets.

"We are a firm built on an incredible foundation," said Tyre, who joined the firm in 2015, "but we're not done building. The team here is exceptional and this new generation of leadership is looking to a future of smart, strategic growth for the firm. We're very excited about what we see."

This announcement comes at a time of strategic growth and expansion for the firm. Last summer, Eric Weyant was brought on as a principal to help lead and grow the Boston office .

About Amenta Emma

Amenta Emma is a mission-driven architecture and interior design firm with offices in Hartford, Boston and New York City. The firm specializes in academic, residential and workplace design and has earned a reputation for its award-winning design, technical precision, and client-focused approach to creating spaces where people thrive. Amenta Emma is committed to best practices in sustainability and equity to ensure that each project makes the world a better place. amentaemma.com

