IRVING, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is continuing to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration with the launch of 10-Minute Custom Framing, an ultra-fast, personalized in-store service that transforms digital memories into gift-ready keepsakes – all in just 10 minutes or less. Now available in over 500 stores and rolling out chainwide by February 2026, the new service allows customers to upload a photo directly from their phone, choose a frame with the help of a Michaels framing expert, and leave with a printed, framed and gift-boxed memory for only $29.

Michaels® Debuts 10-Minute Custom Framing for Just $29

According to Michaels' Creativity Trend Report, meaningful gifting is on the rise and "Gifting with Love, Not Labels" is trending, with the search term "personalized gifts" up 719% on the Michaels website. Whether you want to create a thoughtful gift or add a personal touch to your home, Michaels' new framing service delivers on speed, simplicity and standout value.

Frame Your Memory in 3 Simple Steps

Select: Instantly upload any photo straight from your phone in-store.

Instantly upload any photo straight from your phone in-store. Design: Choose from two frame sizes (8x8 or 8x10) and four frame finishes (Black, White, Brown, or Natural), with the option for a mat board.

Choose from two frame sizes (8x8 or 8x10) and four frame finishes (Black, White, Brown, or Natural), with the option for a mat board. Collect: Leave with a printed, professionally framed, and gift-boxed keepsake in 10 minutes or less.

"As the only retailer to offer a service of this speed and convenience, our 10-Minute Custom Framing is transforming how customers think about quick, beautiful personalization," said Nicholas Bertram, President & Chief Operating Officer at Michaels. "This service is fast, truly hassle-free, and delivers incredible value. It's the perfect one-stop solution for a thoughtful last-minute present or a simple way to instantly personalize any space."

Michaels' 10-Minute Custom Framing is now available in select stores, with a complete chainwide rollout planned by February 2026.

To learn more and find a participating Michaels store near you, visit www.michaels.com.

