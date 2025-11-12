Michaels Fuels Creativity and Connection with Free In-Store Events and Early Black Friday Deals this Holiday Season

Creating Holiday Magic

Michaels will host free in-store events every Saturday in December from 1pm-3pm leading up to Christmas, designed for families to take a break from the busy holiday season and get creative together. Michaels will provide materials and instructions to help attendees paint their own personalized wooden ornament – a sentimental keepsake or thoughtful gift – alongside complimentary festive treats. In addition, Michaels will continue to host seasonal-themed MakeBreak and Kids Club events every Sunday from 2pm-4pm throughout the winter, giving adults and kids alike the chance to learn a new craft, get inspired, and express their creativity all weekend long. For more details, visit Michaels.com/events.

Ten Days of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), more consumers will seek out sales events this year and many will shop earlier to help spread out their budget and avoid the stress of last-minute shopping. Customers can get started early with Michaels' ten-day Black Friday sales event from November 21 to November 30, which will offer up to 70% off storewide. This event features Michaels' deepest discounts ever on popular items like Christmas florals, décor, and trees, as well as yarn, art supplies, apparel, and more. From December 1 to December 6, customers can score deals on a large assortment of Michaels' holiday décor during Cyber Week. Michaels Rewards members can also earn up to 6% in Rewards on every purchase and will get an early preview of upcoming discounts and promotions.

"We're especially focused this year on delivering more value to shoppers through a combination of sales and promotions, convenient pick-up and delivery options, and an expanded assortment of seasonal décor items and gifts," said David Boone, CEO at Michaels. "Above all, though, we want to help our customers celebrate the magic of the holiday season by creating opportunities for connection, creativity and celebration right in our stores."

Find Your Perfect Pine: Trees for Every Holiday Style

Upon entry in stores, customers will discover a newly expanded assortment of exclusive, ultra-realistic artificial trees and festive toppers at unbeatable price points. From grand statement trees to slim, space-saving silhouettes, Michaels offers high-quality designs for every home and every holiday style. Throughout the season, there will be special deals on select artificial trees and seasonal décor.

Something for Everyone on Your List

Michaels' 2025 Creativity Trend Report found that more people are turning to handmade gifts, not only to save money but to create meaningful connections. A recent survey of Michaels customers also revealed an increase in financial stress this year, finding that more than half (51%) are turning to DIYing gifts as a way to save money. Michaels offers an extensive assortment, from holiday-specific crafting kits and yarn for apparel and home décor, to the latest in jewelry, art supplies, and over 125,000 fabric options available online and fabric in most stores. Michaels has everything needed, all in one spot, to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts while staying on budget.

