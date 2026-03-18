Customers can create and celebrate for less with lower everyday prices on more than 3,000 products across key categories

IRVING, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with lower everyday prices on more than 3,000 items across the store including arts and crafts, The Party Shop, The Knit & Sew Shop, DIY, home décor, and more. The reduced prices make it easier and more affordable for customers to create and celebrate.

Michaels® Drops Prices on Thousands of Items Storewide

The thousands of price reductions, which are on average 10% lower than the original price, span categories and offer everyday savings on many of the products customers shop for the most. The reductions represent the final phase of a value-driven initiative that has been rolled out over the past several months. Examples include 34" Foil number and letter helium-filled balloons, Watercolor Paint sets, assorted paper crafts, and FloraCraft® WetFōM. Lower prices can also be found across crafting essentials such as paint, markers, adhesives, unfinished wood surfaces, and DIY materials for creative projects and celebrations.

"The price reductions reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our customers every time they shop with us," said David Boone, CEO at Michaels. "Our mission is for Michaels to be the go-to destination for creating and celebrating in every community, and that means making it easier and more affordable for everyone to create, celebrate, and bring their ideas to life."

Create More, Earn More

In addition to new lower prices, Michaels is expanding everyday value for customers through its enhanced rewards program, which launched earlier this month. Driven by a commitment to always finding new ways to bring more value to customers, the updated program offers better perks and higher earning potential. Members can now earn up to 9% back in rewards and access Everyday Perks of up to 25% off regular-priced items depending on their loyalty status.

More Ways to Celebrate, for Less

Last October, Michaels also reduced the price of in-store birthday parties by 50% and lowered prices on over 200 Celebrate It™ party products by between 25-70%, giving customers more ways to celebrate life's big and small moments for less.

Shoppers can visit their local Michaels store or shop online at Michaels.com/new-lower-prices to take advantage of reduced prices across the assortment.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies, Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Kornfeld

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.