From color-drenched interiors to coastal living and soft European-inspired design, the collections make it easy to refresh any space for warm-weather living and entertaining

Michaels reveals three fresh décor collections for summer—Cosmetique, Modern Coast and Hothouse—bringing 2026's most influential aesthetics to life.

From romantic European-inspired touches to serene coastal textures and bold, tropical energy, Michaels' summer collections reflect how customers are embracing more individualized, design-forward interiors.

Designed to deliver impact without the high price tag, the summer collections are available now at all Michaels stores and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca.

IRVING, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with the launch of its new summer décor collections, designed to bring this season's most sought-after design trends to life—without the designer price tag. Spanning bold color, relaxed coastal textures, and romantic European-inspired details, the three distinct collections make it easy to refresh any space for summer living and entertaining.

Michaels® Drops Three New Summer Décor Collections Inspired by The Season’s Hottest Design Trends

From statement décor and on-trend accents to entertaining essentials, Michaels' latest drop reflects how customers are embracing more personal, expressive spaces that feel both elevated and lived-in. The collections—Cosmetique, Modern Coast, and Hothouse—offer versatile pieces that can be mixed, matched, and layered to create a look that feels uniquely their own.

"This year, we're seeing a shift toward more expressive, personality-driven spaces, where customers are mixing trends, layering textures, and creating homes that feel collected over time," said Stacey Shively, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. "At the same time, we're seeing people embrace more frequent, casual gatherings at home, and these collections are designed to make it easy to refresh your space in a way that feels joyful, inspiring, and ready for the season."

Michaels' 2026 Summer Décor Collections:

Cosmetique : A chic, feminine take on summer décor, Cosmetique draws inspiration from Regencycore, Parisian café culture and gallery-style interiors. Soft blush tones, coffee and espresso motifs, sculptural accents and curated wall décor create a polished yet playful aesthetic that feels both elevated and approachable.

A chic, feminine take on summer décor, Cosmetique draws inspiration from Regencycore, Parisian café culture and gallery-style interiors. Soft blush tones, coffee and espresso motifs, sculptural accents and curated wall décor create a polished yet playful aesthetic that feels both elevated and approachable. Modern Coast : Refined yet relaxed, this collection offers an elevated approach to coastal living, blending natural textures with a calm, neutral palette. Inspired by classic coastal style with a refined sensibility, the collection is influenced by nautical fashion trends and features natural materials, subtle nautical elements and timeless pieces that create a lived-in feel.

: Refined yet relaxed, this collection offers an elevated approach to coastal living, blending natural textures with a calm, neutral palette. Inspired by classic coastal style with a refined sensibility, the collection is influenced by nautical fashion trends and features natural materials, subtle nautical elements and timeless pieces that create a lived-in feel. Hothouse: For those looking to make a statement, Hothouse embraces the dopamine design trend, maximalism, vibrant colors, tropical prints and layered textures. With lush greenery, dramatic florals and eye-catching décor, this collection brings bold, expressive energy to any space, perfect for creating a summer escape at home.

The latest summer décor from Michaels is available in all stores and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. For more ideas and seasonal inspiration, follow @michaelsstores on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.