By combining professional-grade technology with signature framing expertise, Michaels offers a fully integrated service that delivers archival-quality prints and custom frames in minutes

Michaels is now offering same-day, larger-format fine art prints (up to 16x20) and over 15 custom mat templates for occasions like Father's Day and graduation.

Customers can upload, print, and frame photos or artwork in one place, simplifying the process from digital image to finished display piece.

Unlike traditional same-day print services, Michaels delivers archival-quality fine art prints and canvases with industry-leading speed.

IRVING, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with a major expansion of its in-store printing and framing capabilities, transforming all stores across North America into full-service, studio-quality creative destinations. By combining archival-quality fine art printing with its innovative 10-Minute Custom Framing, which starts at just $29, Michaels is now the only retailer to deliver a fully integrated experience, allowing customers to move from digital inspiration to a finished, gallery-quality piece in minutes.

Michaels® Expands Framing and Same-Day Printing Services Across North America to Create a Seamless Screen-to-Store Experience

Enhanced Same-Day Offerings

Michaels is filling a gap in the market for artists, photographers, and customers seeking premium-quality results without the wait:

Larger-Format Fine Art Prints: Starting today, Michaels is increasing its same-day capabilities to include larger standard formats. Customers can now print any digital photo on fine art paper in sizes ranging from 4x4 up to the newly added 16x20. These larger-than-life prints are ready in minutes while customers shop, with prices starting at just $4.

Starting today, Michaels is increasing its same-day capabilities to include larger standard formats. Customers can now print any digital photo on fine art paper in sizes ranging from 4x4 up to the newly added 16x20. These larger-than-life prints are ready in minutes while customers shop, with prices starting at just $4. 10-Minute Custom Framing: Michaels continues to provide a lightning-fast solution for custom décor and personalized keepsakes. Customers can upload a photo and have it professionally printed and placed in a custom frame in 10 minutes or less for only $29. This service remains a cornerstone of the same-day offerings, providing multiple frame finishes, 8x8 or 8x10 sizes, and customizations.

Michaels continues to provide a lightning-fast solution for custom décor and personalized keepsakes. Customers can upload a photo and have it professionally printed and placed in a custom frame in 10 minutes or less for only $29. This service remains a cornerstone of the same-day offerings, providing multiple frame finishes, 8x8 or 8x10 sizes, and customizations. New Custom Mat Templates: Michaels is launching more than 15 evergreen mat templates for occasions like Father's Day, graduations, and anniversaries. These can be used as an overlay for 10-Minute Custom Framing or paired with any ready-made frame in-store. For added personalization, some templates are interactive and can be colored in, allowing even the littlest creators to further personalize a gift.

"At a time when people are looking for more meaningful and personalized ways to celebrate life's special moments, we're uniquely positioned to deliver a full-service experience for customers in-store, from inspiration to finished piece," said Nicholas Bertram, President & Chief Operating Officer at Michaels. "Whether customers are printing their own art, a last-minute gift, or creating home decor, we're excited to introduce a level of quality they simply can't find anywhere else."

With this expansion across all North American stores, Michaels continues to lead the industry in speed, quality, and assortment. By offering everything from $4 fine art prints to custom framing services under one roof, Michaels is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to turn digital memories into lasting art.

To learn more or to start a project, customers can visit their local Michaels store or head to Michaels.com and Michaels.ca.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies, Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.