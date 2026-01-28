From #Culinarycore and #BookTok charm to vacation-coded flair and quiet frontier luxury, these collections lean into this year's biggest trends so shoppers can refresh their space in style

Michaels introduces five exclusive spring décor collections rooted in 2026's biggest pop culture and design trends: Next Chapter, Boho Coast, Citrus Kitchen, Pink Jungle, and Into the West.

From #Culinarycore and #BookTok charm to modern frontier flair and coastal escapes, these collections are perfect for beating the winter blues, embracing an analog lifestyle, and refreshing your space with joy and personality.

Professional-grade design elements and items as low as $2.99 deliver luxe looks for less, with all collections available now in stores and online at Michaels.com.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As shoppers seek fresh starts and mood-boosting escapes this winter, Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with five all-new décor collections that channel the most influential design and pop culture trends of 2026. From cozy #BookTok aesthetics and luxe Western noir to tropical maximalism, #Culinarycore charm, and Mediterranean escapes, the exclusive drop blends high-impact style with creative joy—at accessible price points.

Michaels® Launches Five New Décor Collections That Define Spring Style for 2026

"Bringing newness into your space — whether it's a reading nook refresh, a few cheerful kitchen details, or a full bedroom makeover — can be a powerful mood booster," said Stacey Shively, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. "These new collections are all about sparking that fresh-start feeling and helping customers re-energize their homes with personality, joy, and creativity. We're excited to deliver the trend-forward looks shoppers are craving so it's easy to experiment, express yourself, and find inspiration in the everyday."

Michaels' 2026 Spring Décor Collection Highlights:

Next Chapter : Cozy, clever, and BookTok-coded, this collection pairs storybook accents with cheeky needlepoint pillows, quilted duffle bags, pastel mugs, and quotable journals. Hues of red, pink, purple, and green, plus scalloped baskets and floral patterns channel Grandmacore 2.0 energy – delivering a nostalgic-meets-modern aesthetic full of charm. Whether you're styling shelves, refreshing your reading nook, or embracing a more analog, romanticized routine, Next Chapter blends function with a new-year-new-you energy.





: Cozy, clever, and BookTok-coded, this collection pairs storybook accents with cheeky needlepoint pillows, quilted duffle bags, pastel mugs, and quotable journals. Hues of red, pink, purple, and green, plus scalloped baskets and floral patterns channel Grandmacore 2.0 energy delivering a nostalgic-meets-modern aesthetic full of charm. Whether you're styling shelves, refreshing your reading nook, or embracing a more analog, romanticized routine, Next Chapter blends function with a new-year-new-you energy. Pink Jungle : This tropical-meets-glam collection, designed to channel resort-at-home vibes and fearless self-expression, pairs vibrant orange and pinks with luxe gold accents, bold patterns, and jungle cat and snake imagery that nods to fan-favorite pop culture eras. Perfect for adding subtle showgirl-energy into your space, shaking off the winter blues, or hosting a Galentine's night with extra sparkle.





: This tropical-meets-glam collection, designed to channel resort-at-home vibes and fearless self-expression, pairs vibrant orange and pinks with luxe gold accents, bold patterns, and jungle cat and snake imagery that nods to fan-favorite pop culture eras. Perfect for adding subtle showgirl-energy into your space, shaking off the winter blues, or hosting a Galentine's night with extra sparkle. Citrus Kitchen : Zesty Mediterranean patterns, fruit-forward illustrations, and playful culinary accents turn everyday prep and storage into a design statement. Culinarycore meets coastal charm with icon juice glasses and trending food motifs that add personality to every shelf and spice rack. Think countertop joy, sun-drenched seascapes, and small moments of delight baked into your daily routine.





: Zesty Mediterranean patterns, fruit-forward illustrations, and playful culinary accents turn everyday prep and storage into a design statement. Culinarycore meets coastal charm with icon juice glasses and trending food motifs that add personality to every shelf and spice rack. Think countertop joy, sun-drenched seascapes, and small moments of delight baked into your daily routine. Into the West : Western style gets a luxe refresh in this moody, modern collection. Terracotta tones, aged leather finishes, and sculptural horse silhouettes bring grounded character, while trending silver accents—like the metallic boot décor—add a fresh twist. With rustic textures and elevated details, it's a quiet frontier luxury for the new era of Western cool.





: Western style gets a luxe refresh in this moody, modern collection. Terracotta tones, aged leather finishes, and sculptural horse silhouettes bring grounded character, while trending silver accents—like the metallic boot décor—add a fresh twist. With rustic textures and elevated details, it's a quiet frontier luxury for the new era of Western cool. Boho Coast: Inspired by the rise of dream-worthy destinations and the slow-living aesthetic, Boho Coast brings the warmth of a Mediterranean escape home. With reactive-glaze ceramics, breezy textures, and tilework-inspired frames, this collection channels quiet luxury through natural materials and artisan touches. It's a laid-back, sun-drenched vibe, perfect for infusing everyday spaces with vacation-coded calm.

The trend-setting spring décor collections are shoppable both in-store and online at Michaels.com. For more inspiration and creativity, follow @michaelsstores on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Talley

[email protected]

SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.