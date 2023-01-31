Michele Broadnax Joins the Board of Directors for NAMI Greater Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) has appointed non-profit and fund development executive Michele Broadnax to its board of directors as a member at large.

Michele comes to NAMI GLAC with over 30 years of leadership experience in the education and non-profit sectors in Southern California. She is the current president and CEO of the Los Angeles Education Partnership (LAEP), which serves to advance educational equity through relationships with families, schools, and communities. Before joining LAEP, she worked as a consultant for over 20 years, assisting non-profits and educational institutions with fundraising tactics, program assessments, and fund development strategies.

"I am honored to be a part of such a respected organization, advocating for mental health awareness and driving efforts to improve available free resources to those living with mental illness and their families," said Broadnax.

The GLAC Board is the governing board for NAMI GLAC and all of its Los Angeles chapters. Six regions in Los Angeles County merged in March 2022 and are part of the greater effort to support advocacy and fund development to implement free mental health programs in the county. The organization will host the NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Fest and 3K, the area's largest mental health walk, on Saturday, April 29th at Los Angeles State Historic Park. For more information, visit www.namiwalks.org/lacounty.

"We are pleased to announce Michele as our first NAMI GLAC at large board member. She will be joining the presidents of the NAMI GLAC affiliates. Michele brings a wealth of experience in the non-profit sector, and we are excited to have her join the board," said NAMI GLAC Executive Director Traute Winters.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County.

Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Greater Los Angeles County