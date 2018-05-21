Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President

Evans will be responsible for all programs, including F-35, F-16, C-130 and Advanced Development Programs, and will partner with Carvalho to ensure Lockheed Martin Aeronautics continues to meet customer commitments and grow the business.

Evans was most recently Vice President and General Manager for Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors in Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems business area. In this role, she oversaw the strategy and execution of the Littoral Combat Ship program, Aegis Combat Systems and sea-based missile defense, as well as a host of other systems. The programs she led in this role supported all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and more than 40 countries. She also was Vice President of Modernization and Sustainment, where she was responsible for the A-10 weapons system, and avionics programs on the C-130 and F-35.

"The variety of her experiences make Michele uniquely qualified to take on this new role," Carvalho said. "Aligning program leadership to her will enable us to maintain and enhance best practices; and further build a cohesive, strategic operating rhythm for our programs."

Evans holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University. She serves on the corporate boards for Lockheed Martin Australia and the United Kingdom, and is a member of Clarkson University's Coulter School of Engineering Advisory Board.

With her appointment, Paul Lemmo has been named Vice President and General Manager for Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors in the Rotary and Mission Systems business area. Paul most recently served as Vice President of Fire Control/SOF GLSS line-of-business which provides a wide range of logistics support services.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michele-evans-named-aeronautics-deputy-executive-vice-president-300651984.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

