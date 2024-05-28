Michelin North America Hires Signal Theory as B2B Marketing Creative AOR

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., the world's leading tire company, has named Signal Theory as its North American B2B Marketing Creative AOR after an RFP process.

The agency will support Michelin's business covering all tire categories in its various commercial market segments: on-road, urban, material handling, agriculture, construction, mining, aviation and TWEEL™. The company's B2B portfolio brands include Michelin, BFGoodrich, Uniroyal and Camso.

"As we continue to innovate our services and solutions that will make mobility safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly, we believe Signal Theory will be the right agency partner to help us drive greater impact, awareness, and advocacy for the Michelin brand in the U.S. and Canada," said Pierluigi Cumo, Vice President of B2B Marketing for Michelin North America, Inc.

Cumo added, "Signal Theory has a track record for growing brands in a way that humanizes the brand to be the most relevant to customers in the most relevant channels. We selected their team because of their industry experience and their understanding of the behavioral science principles that influence customer decisions and behaviors."

The scope of work includes developing and executing a holistic marketing communications strategy for Michelin B2B North America, including content strategy and creation. The agency's goal is to elevate, enhance and integrate Michelin communications throughout the customer journey and at all touchpoints.

"For us to represent one of the most universally recognized brands like Michelin that is committed to sustainably improving the mobility of goods and people – that is a dream client scenario," said John January, co-CEO of Signal Theory.

The agency will prioritize objectives that educate customers on Michelin's longer-lasting and more efficient products and services.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility by designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for their needs. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America ( www.michelinman.com ) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

About Signal Theory

Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates comfort, joy and meaning through human insights for brands. With clients across the globe, the firm has been named by Ad Age as an Agency of the Year and Best Places to Work.

SOURCE Signal Theory Inc.