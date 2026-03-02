Michelin trained chef joins Mowi to inspire salmon lovers

MIAMI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading salmon brand Mowi has announced a collaboration with Michelin trained chef Alex Trim to inspire consumers with delicious recipes and content.

Amplifying the message of 'salmon for salmon lovers', chef Trim will join the Mowi team at trade shows, where he will showcase the versatility and great taste of MOWI salmon through cooking demonstrations, as well as creating eye-catching and delicious recipes that will be shared across Mowi's channels.

Michelin-trained Alex Trim brings expertise and culinary precision to every dish. Where quality ingredients meet culinary expertise, creating the perfect bite every time.

"High quality products are so important when creating recipes, whether they are for a special occasion or as a midweek family meal, so I'm really looking forward to getting in the kitchen and seeing what we can cook up with MOWI salmon," says chef Alex Trim.

"Using my experience built up at some of the finest restaurants, I love showing people how they can create this same magic at home. So, if you're ready to elevate mealtimes with dishes that look like art while tasting amazing, make sure you follow Mowi's social media channels where I'll be waiting to show you how."

Alex began his career training at the world-renowned Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago, and later rose to Sous Chef at Tru, the city's iconic two-Michelin-star institution. He then continued his journey with the esteemed LEYE Restaurant Group, where he contributed to menu development and played a key role in the launch of multiple high-profile concepts. In 2021, Alex pivoted to private dining, bringing Michelin-level execution into more intimate, bespoke settings.

Today, Alex is known for demystifying fine dining and translating Michelin-style cuisine into refined yet approachable experiences. He is widely regarded as the premier private chef in Naples, Florida.

Commenting on the collaboration, Diana Dumet, Senior Director of Marketing & Category at Mowi CP of Americas, added: "We are honored to welcome chef Alex Trim to Mowi, where he will help us bring his expertise in fine dining to consumers at home.

"Working in some of the most high-profile Michelin star restaurants and now as one of Florida's most highly regarded private chefs, chef Trim is a welcome addition to Mowi's line-up of amazing cooking talent. We can't wait to see – and taste – what he creates with MOWI salmon!"

Chef Alex Trim will join Mowi at its booth at Expo West, 4-6th March, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, where he will prepare creative salmon dishes for expo attendees.

Look out for content from chef Alex Trim on Mowi Salmon TV, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Mowi

Mowi is the world's leading producer of sustainable farm-raised salmon, dedicated to delivering the highest quality seafood products with an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. With operations in 26 countries, Mowi is at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture, producing premium salmon known for its exceptional flavor, texture and nutritional value.

Learn more about Mowi company at https://mowisalmon.us/.

Learn more about MOWI brand's full range of products at https://mowisalmon.us/products/.

