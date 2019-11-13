Michelle McKinnon Joins Klingman & Associates as Wealth Advisor

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klingman & Associates ("Klingman"), a leading independent wealth management firm, announced that Michelle McKinnon, CFP® has joined the firm as a Wealth Advisor. Ms. McKinnon's years of experience working with wealthy individuals and their families will further expand Klingman's talent base.

"Our firm has always been driven by the goal of helping our clients, their families and our associates achieve their life's goals and dreams. Michelle's commitment to working closely with her client families to address their specific needs and concerns meshes wonderfully with our culture and values," said Gerry Klingman, the Founder and President of Klingman.

"We continue to work to build the premier independent wealth management business in the New York area – a company that is a destination for clients and talented professionals alike," added Michael Paley, Klingman's Chief Operating Officer. "Adding someone with Michelle's capabilities and dedication to her clients will be another important step in this journey."

Ms. McKinnon had previously spent her entire career at another New York City-based registered investment adviser. She is a CFP® certificate holder and graduated from New York University with a degree in Business. McKinnon commented, "As I learned more and more about how Klingman helps its clients, I grew increasingly excited about the possibility of joining the team. I'm eager to leverage the Klingman model to provide comprehensive wealth management advice to clients for years to come."

Klingman & Associates is an independent wealth management company with almost $2 billion in assets under management. Over the past 30+ years, Klingman & Associates has provided affluent individuals, corporate executives, professional athletes, and their families with comprehensive financial planning and investment management. Klingman & Associates has received numerous industry accolades. For more information, please visit www.klingmanria.com.

