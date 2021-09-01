Michelle Obama Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Esteemed Speakers

"Mrs. Obama brings an incredible amount of perspective on leadership, risk taking, business, diversity and public policy that will be a huge benefit to the entrepreneurs and business leaders in attendance at TriNet PeopleForce," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall . "Add to this that she is an incredible inspiration for anyone wanting to effect change and make a meaningful impact on the world. We are excited to have her insights to wrap up four days of exciting and innovative content from world-class speakers." Mrs. Obama will participate in a keynote session at 1:00pm ET on September 16.

During Mrs. Obama's time as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, she served as a role model for women and children, and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, and military families. Her memoir, "Becoming," sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list, with more than 15 million copies sold worldwide. She won a Grammy for her audio recording of the book and also published a young readers edition in 2021 that was adapted for children ages 10 and up.

In 2018, Mrs. Obama and her husband President Barack Obama founded Higher Ground Productions, a company focused on telling powerful stories that entertain, inform and inspire while elevating, a company focused on lifting up diverse voices in the entertainment industry. The company introduced a culinary children's series on Netflix--Waffles + Mochi--while Mrs. Obama also launched Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi, a campaign with the Partnership for a Healthier America. In 2020 she released The Michelle Obama Podcast, where she hosts live conversations with family, friends and colleagues that explore the relationships in our lives that make us who we are.

Mrs. Obama holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and African-American studies from Princeton University and a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School. Prior to serving as First Lady, she worked as an attorney, in public service for the city of Chicago, as a nonprofit executive director and in leadership for the University of Chicago.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE TriNet

Related Links

https://www.trinet.com

