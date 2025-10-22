DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced a suite of human-centered, AI-powered capabilities designed to deliver intelligent and responsive HR support with privacy and security controls. With a strategic approach to AI, TriNet will transform the HR experience, empowering SMBs to make proactive, data-informed decisions, while continuing to benefit from the expertise and guidance that only experienced HR professionals can provide.

TriNet to Launch AI-Powered Suite of Offerings to Empower SMBs with Personalized, Data-Driven HR Support

"As the workplace rapidly evolves, SMBs need HR solutions that go beyond offering flexibility and simplicity to also delivering proactive, strategic support. At TriNet, we know that HR is a driving force behind business success," said TriNet Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward. "By harnessing AI-powered capabilities alongside our deep human expertise, we enable business leaders to anticipate challenges, receive tailored guidance, and make confident, data-driven decisions that put people first. This is how TriNet empowers our customers to stay ahead and thrive in a dynamic environment."

TriNet is reshaping HR solutions through a human-in-the-loop AI strategy. With this model, AI helps handle repetitive and analytical tasks, while HR professionals provide strategic insight, coaching and support. TriNet's new AI-powered technology suite will include:

Personal Health Assistant: A virtual health assistant, powered by Healthee, that enables employees to access important healthcare information online throughout the year, 24 hours a day. Customers can reduce the administrative burden associated with HR management by delivering fast, personalized responses to employees regarding healthcare benefits, including plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, local in-network providers and more.

A virtual health assistant, powered by Healthee, that enables employees to access important healthcare information online throughout the year, 24 hours a day. Customers can reduce the administrative burden associated with HR management by delivering fast, personalized responses to employees regarding healthcare benefits, including plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, local in-network providers and more. TriNet Assistant: Launching soon, this AI-powered gateway will be built on decades of TriNet HR expertise. Designed to help customers work smarter, TriNet Assistant will draw on TriNet's expansive organizational knowledge to deliver fast personalized answers to thousands of HR, payroll, and benefits questions. TriNet Assistant will offer a familiar, intuitive interface that allows businesses to utilize the speed and intelligence of AI to complete tasks effortlessly and make informed decisions.

Launching soon, this AI-powered gateway will be built on decades of TriNet HR expertise. Designed to help customers work smarter, TriNet Assistant will draw on TriNet's expansive organizational knowledge to deliver fast personalized answers to thousands of HR, payroll, and benefits questions. TriNet Assistant will offer a familiar, intuitive interface that allows businesses to utilize the speed and intelligence of AI to complete tasks effortlessly and make informed decisions. Dynamic Dashboard: A personalized entry into TriNet's all-in-one HR platform and mobile app that will be available soon, Dynamic Dashboard will make finding answers and completing tasks simpler and more efficient by presenting relevant information and content to customers right when they need it. TriNet's Dynamic Dashboard will enable SMBs to work smarter, stay up-to-date, and focus on what's next.

"TriNet's AI-powered suite is purpose-built for SMBs that are looking ahead and making intentional, strategic decisions," said TriNet Chief Product Officer Lisa Reeves. "Today's business leaders need HR to be a catalyst for workforce transformation, delivering AI-driven insights while also providing the human expertise required to align HR with broader growth objectives."

To hear more about TriNet's new AI tools, register for "Modernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2026" — a two-day virtual conference, beginning today, designed to help business executives and HR leaders prepare for the rapidly evolving workplace in 2026.

To learn more about TriNet's product updates, visit: https://www.trinet.com/product-updates.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet