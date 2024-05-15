MICHELLE OBAMA'S PLEZi NUTRITION ANNOUNCES KRISTEN BELL AS NEW INVESTOR AND BRAND PARTNER

The Public Benefit Company Joins Forces with The Global Advocate and Mom of Two to Further its Mission of Championing a Healthier Generation of Kids

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLEZi Nutrition , the Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, today announced its official partnership with renowned actress and global advocate Kristen Bell as an investor and brand partner. Bell, a mother of two, has always been relatable, often speaking openly about the surprises and challenges of parenting. The partnership with PLEZi Nutrition gives Bell a platform to support and empower families with healthy habits.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Kristen Bell to the PLEZi Nutrition team," said former First Lady Michelle Obama, Co-Founder and Strategic Partner of PLEZi Nutrition. "It's a perfect match — she shares our deeply held vision of doing whatever we can to help parents raise a healthier generation of kids. She's passionate, genuine, and funny, too — I can't think of a better partner to help us reach even more parents, kids, and families."

PLEZi Nutrition is on a mission to create higher standards for how the U.S. makes and markets food and beverages for kids, leading with nutrition, taste, and truth. The company aims to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products that parents can feel good about giving their kids and – most importantly – that kids actually want.

"As a mom, I get fatigued with how challenging it is to get my kids to make healthy food and drink choices. And I know from experience that taste is my kids' first priority." said Kristen Bell. "I couldn't be more excited to partner with PLEZi Nutrition. Their mission and practical approach to providing healthier options for parents and kids is exactly what I have been searching for. In our home, I cannot keep my kids away from the PLEZi products. They get the taste they want, and I know it's a healthier choice. It's a win-win!"

This alliance comes at a pivotal moment as the United States is in a nutrition-related health crisis. Kids are consuming far too much added sugar —on average, 53 pounds of added sugar per year. Sugar-sweetened beverages, also referred to as sugary drinks, are the leading source of added sugar, and nearly two-thirds of youth consume sugary drinks on a given day.

PLEZi Nutrition offers products that ace the taste test but without added sugar, and with overall lower sugar content and sweetness to help adjust kids' palates to crave less sweetness. In addition to reducing sugar and sweetness, they are adding in nutrients kids need, all with the aim to replace sugary drinks and snacks.

PLEZi FiZZ , the brand's newest offering, is a carbonated fruit drink that has 70% less sugar (8g per 8.4 oz) than the leading soft drinks (28g per 8.4 oz), no added sugar, plus 2g of fiber and nutrients like vitamin C. It comes in three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Lemon Lime Squeeze, and Strawberry Lemonade, and is currently available on Amazon , with new retailers introducing the product later this Spring.

PLEZi FiZZ follows the company's inaugural product PLEZi, a fruit drink with 75% less sugar (5g per 6.75 oz) than average leading fruit juices (21g per 6.75 oz), no added sugar, plus 2g of fiber and nutrients like vitamin C. PLEZi comes in four flavors: Tropical Punch, Blueberry Blast, Apple Splash, and Orange Smash, and is available on Amazon as well as nationwide at Target, Walmart, Sprouts, select Kroger banners, and other retailers.

More than an effort to create better products, PLEZi Nutrition is guided by a Kitchen Cabinet advisory group of experts in nutrition, public health, and parenting, and is committed to serving as an educational platform, including through the company's Nothing to Sugarcoat site. The goal is to engage with parents, caregivers, and families about their questions when it comes to kids' health and to be transparent about what's best for kids, like drinking water and eating fruits and vegetables, because PLEZi Nutrition's products are not intended to replace water and whole foods.

Furthermore, PLEZi Nutrition is dedicated to giving back. Building upon a $1 million commitment to FoodCorps' Nourishing Futures initiative, PLEZi Nutrition will be investing 10% of profits right back into the broader movement to promote kids' health.

About PLEZi Nutrition

PLEZi Nutrition is a Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama with a mission to create higher standards for how the U.S. makes and markets food and beverages for kids, leading with nutrition, taste, and truth. The company aims to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products that parents can feel good about giving their kids and that kids actually want. More than an effort to create better products, PLEZi Nutrition serves as an educational platform to engage with families on nutrition topics and what's best for kids' health. PLEZi Nutrition is part of Juggernaut Capital's portfolio of companies. For more information, visit www.plezi.com .

