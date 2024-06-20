MICHELLE OBAMA'S PLEZi NUTRITION LAUNCHES THE PLEZi ABSURDLY GOOD GAMES

Kicking Off the First Day of Summer, the Public Benefit Company Challenges the Next Generation to Share Their Absurdly Good Skills As a Celebration of All the Fun, Joyful Ways They Stay Active

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLEZi Nutrition , the Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, today launched the first-ever PLEZi Absurdly Good Games – an online competition running now through July 8 that invites young people to share the absurdly good ways they stay active for a chance to win prizes, from custom PLEZi merch to $5,000 in cash. Just as PLEZi Nutrition is shaking up the historically high-sugar beverage options with their better-for-you, great-tasting drinks PLEZi FiZZ and PLEZi, they are encouraging the next generation to shake up traditional physical activity by sharing all the absurdly good ways they stay active.

PLEZi Absurdly Good Games

Michelle Obama, Co-Founder and Strategic Partner of PLEZi Nutrition, kicked off the competition showcasing her jump roping skills, sharing, "At PLEZi, we're on a mission to raise a healthier generation. So I'm challenging you to show us all the fun and unexpected ways you stay active — from hobby horsing to extreme pogo sticking — by participating in the PLEZi Absurdly Good Games."

Kristen Bell, who recently joined PLEZi Nutrition as an investor and brand partner , will co-host the PLEZi Absurdly Good Games along with beloved social media magician, Sean Sotaridona, who is known to his 36+ million fans as "Sean Does Magic."

"I'm excited to be kicking off my role with PLEZi Nutrition with a little healthy competition!" said Kristen Bell. "My family has some pretty absurdly good ways we like to stay active, and I can't wait to see how young people across the country respond to the challenge and share their skills!"

To participate, videos showcasing absurdly good skills should be posted on Instagram using #PLEZiGames and #Contest and tagging @plezinutrition any time from June 20 through July 8, 2024. Entries will be reviewed to find the most unique, surprising, and reimagined skills out there. During the competition, weekly winners will be chosen to receive custom PLEZi merch. On July 12, 2024, three grand prize winners will be announced who will each receive a $5,000 cash prize to fuel their absurdly good passions and a limited edition mini fridge stocked with PLEZi FiZZ.

As part of PLEZi Nutrition's partnership with FoodCorps to support their Nourishing Futures initiative, which is working to ensure all 50 million students across the country have access to nutrition education and free school meals by 2030, the company will match each PLEZi Absurdly Good Games grand prize with a $5,000 donation to FoodCorps in honor of the winners.

"I'm hyped to be a co-host for the PLEZi Absurdly Good Games, especially because it's important to inspire my generation to embrace the magic behind their unique identities and skills," said Sean Sotaridona. "I have no doubts things are about to get absurd and I'm down for it."

The first 1,000 entries will receive a 50% discount on a case of PLEZi FiZZ , the company's new carbonated fruit drink that has 70% less sugar (8g per 8.4 oz) than the leading soft drinks (28g per 8.4 oz), no added sugar, plus 2g of fiber and nutrients like vitamin C. In addition to reducing sugar, PLEZi Nutrition is also working to lower sweetness levels and add in nutrients kids need. PLEZi FiZZ comes in three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Lemon Lime Squeeze, and Strawberry Lemonade, and is currently available on PLEZi.com and Amazon , with new retailers introducing the product soon.

The PLEZi Absurdly Good Games is the company's first activation as part of their new creative campaign: Absurdly Good. Absurdly Good is the company's promise to support the next generation in turning their vision for what the world could be into a reality.

For the full PLEZi Absurdly Good Games official rules, including judging criteria, odds, and prize descriptions, please visit www.PLEZi.com/PLEZiGames . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, 13 years or older. Void where prohibited. Ends 7/8/2024.

About PLEZi Nutrition

PLEZi Nutrition is a Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama with a mission to create higher standards for how the U.S. makes and markets food and beverages for kids, leading with nutrition, taste, and truth. The company aims to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products, including PLEZi FiZZ and PLEZi, that parents can feel good about giving their kids and that kids actually want. More than an effort to create better products, PLEZi Nutrition serves as an educational platform to engage with families on nutrition topics and what's best for kids' health. PLEZi Nutrition is part of Juggernaut Capital's portfolio of companies. For more information, visit www.plezi.com .

