Michelle Obama's When We All Vote Reaches 10 Million Voters To Take Action Ahead of the 2024 General Election

On the Ground and Online, When We All Vote Makes Sure Voters are Registered and Ready to Vote This Election Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as voters head to the polls for the 2024 General Election, When We All Vote , Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan voting initiative, continues to ensure voters — especially Black, Brown and young voters — make their voices heard at the ballot box. On a mission to increase voter participation in each and every election, When We All Vote released a video message from Michelle Obama, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ciara, Becky G, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Victoria and Hazel Monét, Monica, Nneka Ogwumike and Chris Paul urging voters to vote this Election Day.

With record-breaking early voting rates across the country, When We All Vote continues the final push on Election Day. To make sure voters have everything they need to go to the ballot box today, When We All Vote will:

Provide discounted and free transportation with Lyft (code: VOTE24) and Lime (code: VOTE2024) so voters can Pull Up to the Polls in many areas on Election Day;

Engage When We All Vote's celebrity Co-Chairs and Ambassadors to use their platforms to get their audiences out to vote, including today's video message ;

; Mobilize volunteers to text, canvass and phone bank across the country;

Ensure voters know their voting rights before heading to the polls;

before heading to the polls; Help voters make their plans to vote ;

; Educate voters on what is on their ballots;

And more!

"Election Day is our last chance to get out and make our voices heard. Every issue voters care about is on the ballot this year. We know voters across the country are ready — we've seen record-breaking early voting turnout and we felt the energy at our When We All Vote Rally with Mrs. Obama in Georgia last week. Now, it's time to continue to show up and show out at the ballot box. Our message today is simple: VOTE," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

This year, When We All Vote has:

Voters can go to WeAll.Vote/Hub to access all the resources and information they need to make their voices heard today. Reporters interested in learning more about When We All Vote's work this election can contact [email protected] .

Watch the full video message from Mrs. Obama and When We All Vote Co-Chairs and Ambassadors here .

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here .

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems, and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders, and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Civic Nation is home to seven national initiatives and campaigns: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, Save On Clean Energy, SAVE On Student Debt, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

SOURCE When We All Vote