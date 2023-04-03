Michelle Quinn Named General Counsel for BD

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 3, 2023 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Michelle Quinn has been named executive vice president and general counsel for the company, effective April 1.

Quinn has responsibility for leading the Law Group at BD. She will continue to report to Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD.

Quinn joined BD in 2019 and prior to her current role served as acting general counsel as well as senior vice president, deputy general counsel, and chief ethics and compliance officer. Before joining BD, she was vice president and general counsel of North America for Sandoz Inc., a division of Novartis, and prior to that served as vice president and associate general counsel at Catalent Pharma Solutions.

"Michelle exemplifies BD's core value of doing what is right, and I look forward to her continued strategic guidance as our general counsel," Polen said. "Michelle's deep experience in leading legal functions in a variety of health care companies has and will continue to benefit BD, our associates, the patients we serve and our shareholders through her focus on advancing the company's business strategies and governance initiatives."

Quinn holds a Juris Doctor from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colgate University.

About BD

