Michelle Roberts and Mike Composono Join LeaseLock

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the leading insurtech platform that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds and guarantors in rental housing, today announced Michelle Roberts and Mike Composono have joined the company to expand its footprint in the Southeast and Midwest, respectively.

"The additions of Michelle and Mike are tremendously exciting as we further establish LeaseLock as the only completely automated lease insurance software platform," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "We've seen remarkable expansion over the past 12 months, and the experience and expertise of Michelle and Mike promise to accelerate that growth even more. These are two industry veterans in multifamily, and having them on our team will strengthen our position as the category leader in deposit replacement."

Roberts joins LeaseLock from SmartRent, where she was Vice President of Sales in Atlanta. Overall, she has more than 25 years of experience in the apartment industry. Her career includes a 13-year stint at Apartment Finder, where she served as Director of National Accounts. She also has had sales leadership roles at InfoTycoon and The Rainmaker Group.

Composono has more than 25 years of sales and operations experience in the residential and commercial real estate industries, with expertise in risk mitigation, insurance, utility expense recovery and management. He was a co-founder and owner of Certus Real Estate Solutions, a technology-based services company that provides a range of innovative solutions to all segments of the multifamily, commercial, corporate and government real estate markets. He also has been Vice President at Yardi and National Sales Manager at RealPage.

The LeaseLock Zero Deposit platform powers a modern lease experience. Instead of paying a deposit, renters pay a small monthly deposit waiver fee and the property receives $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on the standard plan. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while apartment communities drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt and eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock integrates with all major property management systems, including Yardi, RealPage, Entrata, Resman and MRI. The lease experience is seamless and completely native—requiring no out-of-workflow processing while also automating claims for onsite teams.

NMHC Top 50 operator clients include Greystar, Pinnacle, Alliance, FPI, Avenue5, Bell Partners, Harbor Group, The Bainbridge Companies and LMC. Top ownership clients include UBS, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, ColRich, Olive Tree, PGIM, TruAmerica, Eaton Vance and Goodman Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock fully eliminates deposits to deliver a modern lease experience in rental housing—faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, Calif., LeaseLock has insured over $500 million in leases and is backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock has secured $25 million from leading insurance, technology, and real estate venture funds including Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners, and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

(303) 682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE LeaseLock

Related Links

http://www.leaselock.com

