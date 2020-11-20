Michelle Tran Receives AICPA Forensic and Valuation Services Standing Ovation

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Standing Ovation Recognition Program has recognized Michelle Tran among 22 outstanding young CPAs in the areas of forensic accounting and business valuation.

Tran, along with a select group of CPAs age 40 and younger from across the country, was honored at the AICPA's 2020 Forensic & Valuation Services (FVS) Conference in Las Vegas.

"Michelle is a dynamic young CPA who is driving positive results in her practice areas and supporting the future value of the accounting profession," said Jeannette Koger, CPA, CGMA, the AICPA's vice president of Advisory Services and Credentialing. "She is a high achiever who has demonstrated significant accomplishments in the areas of forensic accounting and business valuation, and she provides exemplary service to her employer, peers and community."

The Standing Ovation Program recognizes young CPAs who go above and beyond in giving back to their companies, their communities and the accounting profession. Recipients also exhibit exemplary professional achievement in the specialty areas of forensic accounting and business valuation. Requirements for nomination to the Standing Ovation program for the FVS specialty area include maintaining an active CPA license, being an AICPA member in good standing and holding either a Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) or Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) specialty credential.

Tran, an associate director in BRG's Houston office, has significant experience in complex engagements related to intellectual property, class certification issues, evaluation of accounting and auditing issues, forensic investigation, economic damages calculations, antitrust analyses and bankruptcy. She is a CPA, Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and CFF. In addition, she serves as the treasurer of AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse), a nonprofit organization committed to the mission to end family violence by advocating for the safety and self-determination of victims, promoting accountability for abusers and fostering a community response to abuse.

"Having worked with Michelle for over 15 years, I know firsthand her exceptional technical, professional and client-service skills," said Houston-based BRG Managing Director Saul Solomon. "She treats every client as the most important, and her dedication to our profession is evident in the manner in which she promotes teamwork and devotes herself to mentoring less-experienced professional staff. She works tirelessly and always with a 'can do' mentality."

