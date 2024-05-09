Michelle Welton Injured in Truck Crash Near S.H. 31 in Retreat, TX

RETREAT, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its thoughts and support to Michelle Welton following a truck accident that occurred on April 15, 2024, shortly before 7:45 a.m. along State Highway 31 in Retreat, TX. Ms. Welton sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Navarro County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, 47-year-old Michelle Welton was traveling in an eastbound Kia Sorento along S.H. 31, near the Spikes Road intersection when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that a westbound Freightliner truck on S.H. 31 attempted a left turn onto Spikes Road at an allegedly unsafe time, allegedly failing to yield the right of way to oncoming eastbound traffic. This resulted in a collision between the front-left corner of the Kia and the front-left of the truck. The impact caused the Kia to spin counter-clockwise, leaving the roadway and coming to a stop facing west in a roadside ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection.

As a result of the accident, Ms. Welton sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services to receive necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident, which is currently under investigation.

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

