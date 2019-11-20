Michelob ULTRA Becomes The Official Beer of Turkey Trotters™

To participate this Thanksgiving holiday, trotters 21+ are invited to follow @MichelobULTRA on Twitter or Instagram and share a photo from their Turkey Trot using #WillTrotForBeer* and tagging @MichelobULTRA. For each trotter who shares a race day photo between November 28-December 1, Michelob ULTRA will donate $1 up to $10K to AmpleHarvest.org, a non-profit on a mission to end food waste and hunger.

"Turkey Trots are the epitome of balancing fitness and fun, so we couldn't think of a better occasion to celebrate with our beer," said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. "We're always aiming to add enjoyment into the lives of our consumers and this Thanksgiving we're taking that to the next level as The Official Beer of Turkey Trotters™."

Michelob ULTRA will bring to life its commitment to trotters through a social call to action to unlock a charity donation to AmpleHarvest.org, fun digital content, and by sponsoring local races around the country. #WillTrotForBeer comes as part of the brand's latest campaign "Do It For The Cheers," which celebrates the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers' day to day lives.

Visit MichelobULTRATurkeyTrot.com for more information, and follow the #WillTrotForBeer conversation with @MichelobULTRA on Twitter and Instagram. Michelob ULTRA reminds consumers 21+ to trot and drink responsibly this Thanksgiving.

*Valid posts must include #WillTrotForBeer and #Promotion

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Introduced in 2018, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is an organic light lager with organic ingredients sourced from the finest farms. At just 85 calories, 2.6 carbs and a superior golden taste, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the first organic beer from a national brewer. For more information, visit www.michelobultra.com.

