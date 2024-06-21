Michelob Ultra Becomes the Official Partner of Concacaf's Top Club Competitions and Major League Soccer

Michelob Ultra is now the Official Beer Sponsor of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Concacaf W Champions Cup, and Major League Soccer. Ultra also is named the Title Sponsor of the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

NEW YORK , June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Concacaf and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced major multi-year international partnerships with AB InBev, the world's leading brewer.

Michelob Ultra is now the Official Beer Sponsor of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Concacaf W Champions Cup, and Major League Soccer. Ultra also is named the Title Sponsor of the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

Effective immediately, the agreements cover the Concacaf premier club competitions, the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Concacaf W Champions Cup, which crown the men's and women's regional club champions respectively and serve as the pathway to the men's and women's FIFA Club World Cup. The agreement also includes all matches across the MLS regular season including All-Star and MLS Cup, Campeones Cup.

As part of the partnership, Michelob Ultra will be named:

The Global Official Beer of Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W Champions Cup.

The Official Beer Sponsor of MLS.

The Title sponsor of the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the annual trophy contested between the reigning champions of MLS and the reigning champions of LIGA MX, Mexico's professional soccer league.

professional soccer league. The Title sponsor of the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match for all MLS competitions, the Michelob Ultra Player of the Match for all Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W Champions Cup matches, as well as the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match for the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

"Our partnership with Concacaf and MLS is another example of how we are connecting our Megabrands, like Michelob Ultra, to mega-platforms like Concacaf and MLS to help create more moments of cheers and celebration for fans," said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev.

The partnership with MLS features an extensive series of activations for Michelob Ultra throughout each season, including on-site presence at the league's events such as MLS Cup presented by Audi and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, broadcast integrations, and custom social and digital content. For Concacaf, the partnership is highlighted by programs that will provide unique access at its premier club competitions, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W Champions Cup.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michelob Ultra as the Official Beer partner of the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Concacaf W Champions Cup – our annual men's and women's club competitions that showcase the very best club teams across North America, Central America and the Caribbean," said Concacaf General Secretary, Philippe Moggio. "This is a period of unprecedented growth for the sport in Concacaf and we know that the team at AB InBev will provide tremendous support in elevating these important competitions, which crown our regional men's and women's club champions, and serve as the qualification path to FIFA Club World Cups," added Moggio.

Through this agreement, Michelob Ultra will leverage "Michelob Ultra Pitchside," a digital platform where fans can enter for a chance to win prizes including tickets and VIP experiences. These prizes will cover matches across MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Concacaf W Champions Cup, and the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, and is a continuation of Michelob Ultra's "Superior Access" program.

"We are proud to welcome Michelob Ultra as a Global Partner across MLS and Concacaf," said Gary Stevenson, Deputy Commissioner of MLS and President of Soccer United Marketing. "We are in a period of unlimited opportunity for soccer, with the next few years set to bring unparalleled growth. We look forward to collaborating with Michelob Ultra to develop a variety of programs and activations to bring fans even closer to the game."

The announcement of Michelob Ultra as the Official Beer Sponsor of MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Concacaf W Champions Cup, and title sponsor of the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup arrives during a momentous period for the league and confederation. North America will be the epicenter of the sport, playing host to key events including the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and FIFA World Cup taking place in 2026.

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer (MLS) and which supports Concacaf with partnership sales for its tier one club competitions led the process of securing these agreements.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Concacaf

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA's six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

About AB InBev

AB InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 155,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2023, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.4 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most important and successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican Women's and Men's National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and Concacaf Properties, including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W. In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

