Michelob Ultra Introduces First National Usda Certified Organic Hard Seltzer That's 'As Real As It Tastes' With The Launch Of Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

As a brand that prioritizes leading the industry with continuous product innovation, Michelob ULTRA is entering the growing hard seltzer category with a premium, refreshing option that is free of artificial aftertaste. This offering caters to the more mature hard seltzer lover, ages 35-54 years old, who is driving half of growth in the hard seltzer segment.

"We're kicking off 2021 in a big way by bringing an innovative, first-of-its-kind organic option to the hard seltzer category for those who enjoy clean and refreshing flavors," said Ricardo Marques, Global Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. "We believe that Michelob ULTRA is uniquely positioned to win in the hard seltzer segment, not only because it's one of the hottest brands in the country, but also because it has unmatched equity as a high-quality brand. This is just the beginning of an exciting, action-packed year from Michelob ULTRA, and we couldn't be more excited."

This superior USDA Certified Organic seltzer will be available in 12-pack 12oz cans, 24-pack 12oz cans, and a 25oz can wherever Michelob ULTRA is sold. A second variety pack and additional flavors will be available later this year.

To celebrate its leap into the hard seltzer category, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is releasing its "As Real As It Tastes" national campaign supported by TV, OOH, digital, radio and social media.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer

Introduced in January 2021, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is a superior USDA-certified organic hard seltzer that is as real as it tastes with zero carbs, 80 calories and zero sugar. Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer will offer three initial flavors including spicy pineapple, peach pear, and cucumber lime and will be available in 12 pack 12oz cans, 24 pack cans and a 25 oz can, wherever Michelob ULTRA is sold. This signature pack will be followed by a second variety pack that will launch later in 2021. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink responsibly.

